Quote Of The Day By Marco Pierre White: 'Let's Be Brutally Honest: We Go Out To Dinner To Be With The People We...'
In 1978, a 15-year-old boy knocked on the kitchen door of the Hotel St. George, asking for a job. He got it — and just nine years later, he was the head chef at his own restaurant. By 33, he was the youngest person to hold three Michelin stars; at 38, he gave them all up and retired from professional cooking. That's the story of Marco Pierre White, a legendary chef with an unmatched success and an unapologetic attitude.
At the peak of his career, White was famous for his creations on the plate and infamous for his treatment of customers. If he felt disrespected, annoyed, or unappreciated by a customer, he simply kicked them out. He was sharp as a knife inside the kitchen and ran a tight ship — it's well-known he is the iron-fisted chef that intimidated his apprentice, a young Gordon Ramsay. To White, yelling at his cooks during service was simply a part of working in the kitchen. In his youth, White studied under many Michelin-awarded chefs, and in those days, professional kitchens had little mercy for any sign of weakness.
White has kept in touch with the culinary world as a restaurateur, author of cookbooks, and through various appearances on popular cooking shows. Nowadays, he is far more soft spoken and philosophical, but his reputation for unflinching honesty has remained; and it's precisely that candor that's at the core of today's quote.
Quote of the day by Marco Pierre White
"Let's be brutally honest: We go out to dinner to be with the people we love, the people we like. To enjoy it. We're buying a night out. Food is just a byproduct. If it's delicious, then that's a bonus."
The quote comes from White's 2026 appearance on the "One on One with Kris Fade" podcast. In the episode, White opens up about his disenchantment with the modern culinary world — how the standards for Michelin stars seem different now, more casual than they used to be. He also feels that fine-dining restaurants have started to patronize their customers, leaving little agency for guests to decide on what they want to eat and how they want to enjoy their meal.
"The truth is, the most important aspect of any restaurant is the environment you're sitting in," he says in the interview. He places service as the second most important thing and food as merely the third. Even as a chef of his caliber, he acknowledges that our tastebuds aren't the only thing we're trying to entertain when we go out for dinner. Going out to eat is the result of people yearning for social connection; to share a meal with people they care about. When restaurants focus only on the food and forget to facilitate a space for casual conversation, that's when you might not make a repeat visit.
The deeper meaning of Marco Pierre White's quote — restaurants are a social space
It's interesting to hear a Michelin-awarded chef talk about the secondary importance of food in a restaurant, but perhaps he's the best person to speak on the topic. After all, he publicly acknowledged that Michelin stars can be more of a burden than a blessing. Once he won his three stars, White found himself in a culinary rut, making a ton of high-class meals every day that didn't stimulate his creativity. That's why he stepped away from the kitchen and turned to nature. It took several years for him to feel the pull of cooking again, but once he did, he was determined to take a different, more social approach.
"I started to cook again, but this time cooking for a family, cooking for friends. No more pressure. When I say this, believe me, there's more pleasure in cooking for the people you love than people with a wallet," he told BBC Maestro. Much like a firepit around which people gather to keep warm and share stories, food can feed us both physically and socially. The best restaurants are those that foster interaction, allow ample space for conversation, and don't rush the guest through the process.
But opinions on this topic vary, especially when it comes to fine dining. For example, when Tasting Table asked its readers 'What's the best part of eating at a fancy restaurant?', the most common answer was indeed the food.
More quotes from Marco Pierre White
"In 1978, chefs' abilities were greater than their ambitions; today, their ambitions are greater than their abilities. And as my dear mother used to say, a tree without roots is a piece of wood." — from a 2026 podcast episode of "One on One with Kris Fade"
"The only thing in my world that never changes and never dates is romance. Everything else dates. It's all about romance. Whatever we do in life, whether it's a radio show, make it romantic. Whether it's a restaurant, make it romantic. Life, make it romantic." — from a 2026 podcast episode of "One on One with Kris Fade"
"Success is born out of luck. Luck is being given the opportunity. It's awareness of mind that takes the opportunity." — from an interview with The Gentleman's Journal
"I like work. Work is the greatest painkiller known to man. Gastronomy is the greatest form of therapy any misfit can be exposed to." — from an interview with The Gentleman's Journal
"I came from a world where a chef's position was behind the stove. And that's where I was, always behind the stove. And if I didn't touch it with my fingers, I touched it with my eyes, with my palate. So I touched every single dish that left that kitchen." — from a 2026 episode of "The Louis Theroux Podcast"