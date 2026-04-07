'He Made Us All Cry' — The Iron-Fisted Chef That Intimidated Young Gordon Ramsay

Most of us know Gordon Ramsay as a straight-shooter chef, for better or for worse. He has immense culinary knowledge and a deep desire to teach; at the same time, he also has quite the fiery temper and a stunningly sharp vocabulary. But before there was Gordon Ramsay, there was Marco Pierre White — the legendary chef who mentored him.

"We call him the Great White for a reason, let me tell you," Ramsay said in a clip posted by HuffPost-UK on YouTube. In his early twenties, Ramsay worked under Marco Pierre White at the legendary restaurant Harvey's. "He made us all cry," he said of the experience. Admittedly, it's hard to imagine someone bringing the fearsome Gordon Ramsay to tears, but the chef doesn't hold that against White at all. He acknowledged that it's often the pressure of the job that can make one cry and even pushed back slightly when questioned whether White was mean. "He was firm," Ramsay responded.

It's likely that White would agree with that assessment. "My reputation is a product of exaggeration and ignorance," he said in a viral clip on YouTube. "Did I shout? Yes. Did I scream? At times. Service is service, and in the service, chefs shout." He also pushed back on the crying incident, saying, "No, I didn't make Gordon Ramsay cry. He made himself cry. That was his choice, to cry." Yes, chef.