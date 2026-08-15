Give Your Italian Sub A Bacon-Lover's Upgrade With This Flavorful Cut Of Meat

It's fair to say that Italian sandwiches are continents away from American-style sub sandwiches, both literally and figuratively. But that's no reason to feel deprived on this side of the Atlantic Ocean. Though plenty of chain sandwich shops make mild interpretations of what Italians actually eat, a far better approach is creating a genuine panino-style sandwich at home. To do that, there's an ingredient suggestion that will take your taste buds straight into the heart of Italian flavors: speck.

While not the same as bacon, speck is definitely an Italian sub upgrade for bacon lovers, as the flavor has subtle similarities. In Tasting Table's deep dive on 10 deli meats your Italian sub is missing, Jon Streep, CEO of Italian sandwich shop Alidoro, recommended adding speck to sandwiches. "It gives a very similar flavor profile to bacon," he said. The characteristics of speck, plus the process of making it, add to its bacon-like persona while retaining an ideal texture for Italian sub sandwiches.

Speck is essentially a dry-cured, lightly smoked Italian ham traditionally associated with South Tyrol in northern Italy. Authentic speck from this region is referred to as Speck Alto Adige IGP, with just 29 licensed producers to date. It's made from the pig's hind leg, and gets seasoned, gently smoked, and then air-aged for several months.