The Japanese Tartar Sauce Trick That Makes It Extra Rich And Creamy

Tartar sauce is a classic accompaniment to a variety of fried foods like fish and chips. However, if you haven't tried the Japanese-style version of the condiment, you're in for an extra-rich, creamy treat. What sets Japanese tartar sauce apart from other variations is its particularly velvety texture and taste that comes from the addition of chopped boiled eggs. When combined with thick yolk-based Japanese mayo, chopped onions, herbs, finely diced pickles or pickled veggies, and a touch of citrus or rice vinegar, the eggs in Japanese tartar sauce impart an even greater savory element and textural depth to the condiment. In turn, the sauce pairs perfectly with fried favorites in Japanese cuisine, such as oysters, shrimp, or chicken.

If you've ever added chopped eggs to mayo-based Thousand Island dressing, the effect is similar in Japanese tartar sauce. The eggs plus the variety of chopped veggies and pickled add-ins result in a pleasant and rich play of flavors and textures. Soft- or medium-boiling the eggs and mixing them into the tartar sauce will give you a slightly lighter creaminess overall from the melding of the mayo with the yolk and soft egg whites, whereas folding in drier hard-boiled eggs will maintain the textural integrity of the chopped eggs. This will give you distinct bites of egg throughout the sauce. For your own version of Japanese tartar sauce, you can boil the eggs to the texture you want.