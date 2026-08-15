The Japanese Tartar Sauce Trick That Makes It Extra Rich And Creamy
Tartar sauce is a classic accompaniment to a variety of fried foods like fish and chips. However, if you haven't tried the Japanese-style version of the condiment, you're in for an extra-rich, creamy treat. What sets Japanese tartar sauce apart from other variations is its particularly velvety texture and taste that comes from the addition of chopped boiled eggs. When combined with thick yolk-based Japanese mayo, chopped onions, herbs, finely diced pickles or pickled veggies, and a touch of citrus or rice vinegar, the eggs in Japanese tartar sauce impart an even greater savory element and textural depth to the condiment. In turn, the sauce pairs perfectly with fried favorites in Japanese cuisine, such as oysters, shrimp, or chicken.
If you've ever added chopped eggs to mayo-based Thousand Island dressing, the effect is similar in Japanese tartar sauce. The eggs plus the variety of chopped veggies and pickled add-ins result in a pleasant and rich play of flavors and textures. Soft- or medium-boiling the eggs and mixing them into the tartar sauce will give you a slightly lighter creaminess overall from the melding of the mayo with the yolk and soft egg whites, whereas folding in drier hard-boiled eggs will maintain the textural integrity of the chopped eggs. This will give you distinct bites of egg throughout the sauce. For your own version of Japanese tartar sauce, you can boil the eggs to the texture you want.
Creative variations on the Japanese-style condiment
Making Japanese-style tartar sauce at home is easy, and the creamy condiment comes together quickly with a relatively short list of ingredients. For instance, you can make Japanese tartar sauce with the mayo, onions, and pickles you have on hand (though sweet pickles like gherkins are most common). Then, add two or three freshly chopped hard-boiled eggs to the mix, depending on the size of your batch and how much creaminess you want. You can even make your own Japanese mayo (which is also known for its richness), or buy Japanese Kewpie mayo from a local store or online.
Among the facts to know about tartar sauce is that the seemingly simple condiment is extremely customizable — and Japanese tartar sauce is no different. Add chopped Japanese green shiso (oba) leaves for a pleasantly earthy and aromatic complement to the creamy sauce base. If you can't find shiso, chopped parsley is also a common herb to mix in. For an extra zesty balance to the condiment's richness, incorporate a little lemon juice or grated lemon zest. To give the sauce extra flavor depth, some home cooks like to add a touch of spicy mustard, Worcestershire sauce, or sugar for savory notes and sweetness. When crafting your own Japanese tartar sauce with boiled eggs, focus on a balance of bold flavors and textures, and the result will be undeniably delicious.