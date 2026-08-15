Forget The Drive-Thru: Make A Polish-Style McMuffin With 4 Simple Ingredients

The McDonald's Egg McMuffin is a classic, but sometimes you just want something different. Maybe you'd prefer to skip the drive-thru and save a little extra money. Maybe you'd like something a little healthier, or a little more adventurous. Learning what people in other countries eat for breakfast is an excellent source of inspiration that can shake up your own routine. One of the most interesting ideas when you're looking for an alternative to the McMuffin in particular is what's on the breakfast menu in Poland. You may not be able to order it here, but that's exactly why it's a great idea to try making it yourself at home.

At McDonald's locations in Poland, there's a McMuffin sans eggs, cheese, or meat. It features creamy, tangy cottage cheese; crunchy, piquant radishes; and fresh arugula piled onto the toasted wheat English muffin that's been buttered and sprinkled with spices. The texture and flavor mix sounds delicious, but it's definitely a new combination for most Americans. If you're curious, it couldn't be easier to whip up in your own kitchen.

Simply toast an English muffin, lightly buttering each side and sprinkling on salt, pepper, and any other spices you like. Lay down a bed of greens, spoon on the cottage cheese, then top with sliced radishes. You can also mix the radishes right into the cheese, along with fresh dill, chives, and even horseradish. The result is a harmony of richness, herbaceousness, heat, creaminess, and crunch.