8 Of The Best Desserts Guy Fieri Tried On Diners, Drive-Ins, And Dives

Despite his enthusiasm for just about every decadent, happiness-inducing meal, Guy Fieri isn't much of a dessert guy. Luckily for his fans, he's able to put his disdain for sweets aside on his show "Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives." The Food Network show premiered in 2006, and among all of the hidden gems and little hole-in-the-wall spots, only a few desserts have left Fieri speechless.

On every episode of "Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives," or Triple D, Fieri joins the head chef in the kitchen to see how the sausage gets made — or, in this case, how the pie gets baked and the sorbet gets scooped. The desserts that have really impressed Fieri are both classic and inventive — but all are made from scratch with love. If a kitchen is passionate about its desserts, then Fieri is, too. Old-school Southern cobblers, Thai-inspired frozen treats, and whiskey-soaked bread pudding have all stirred up Fieri's signature excitement on the show, and steadfast customers agree. These eight desserts have all received the rarest compliment of all: Guy Fieri's honest praise.