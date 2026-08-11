8 Of The Best Desserts Guy Fieri Tried On Diners, Drive-Ins, And Dives
Despite his enthusiasm for just about every decadent, happiness-inducing meal, Guy Fieri isn't much of a dessert guy. Luckily for his fans, he's able to put his disdain for sweets aside on his show "Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives." The Food Network show premiered in 2006, and among all of the hidden gems and little hole-in-the-wall spots, only a few desserts have left Fieri speechless.
On every episode of "Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives," or Triple D, Fieri joins the head chef in the kitchen to see how the sausage gets made — or, in this case, how the pie gets baked and the sorbet gets scooped. The desserts that have really impressed Fieri are both classic and inventive — but all are made from scratch with love. If a kitchen is passionate about its desserts, then Fieri is, too. Old-school Southern cobblers, Thai-inspired frozen treats, and whiskey-soaked bread pudding have all stirred up Fieri's signature excitement on the show, and steadfast customers agree. These eight desserts have all received the rarest compliment of all: Guy Fieri's honest praise.
Banana cream pie (Duluth Grill)
At Duluth Grill, scratch-made comfort food extends well beyond breakfast and lunch. The Minnesota favorite has built a reputation for baking nearly everything in-house, including an enormous banana cream pie that became one of the standout desserts on Triple D. During the "Sweet 'N Savory" episode, Guy Fieri dug into a generous slice. He started by complimenting the presentation, which looks elegant but is also arranged so every bite is perfectly balanced.
Finished with powdered sugar and a drizzle of caramel, the pie was quick to earn Fieri's praise. He especially loved how the vanilla cream wasn't too sweet — ideal for an anti-dessert guy like himself. Although he commended the flaky, rich dough, the egg wash ultimately stole the show. Fieri compared the end result to a sugar cookie while shoveling bites into his mouth by hand.
(218) 726-1150
118 S. 27th Ave W. Duluth, MN 55806
Peach cobbler (Sisters of the New South)
Guy Fieri made a bold statement during Season 46 of "Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives," and it should be enough to get you on the next flight to Georgia. "That is about one of the most honest desserts I've had in the last 10 years on Triple D," he said after savoring a bite of Georgia peach cobbler (via YouTube). The dessert essentially has a buttery biscuit base that is prebaked before the fresh peach filling is added. There are no canned or frozen peaches in these cobblers — only the best at Sisters of the New South.
"Fresh Georgia peaches and it couldn't be better," said one happy customer, who regularly comes in for the crowd-favorite sweet. Fieri shared everyone's sentiments about the perfect crust and the subtle vanilla, nutmeg, and cinnamon notes. You can grab an entire half-sheet pan of the treat for $40, and it's said to feed up to 18 hungry mouths.
(912) 335-2761
2605 Skidaway Rd, Savannah, GA 31404
Jack and Coke bread pudding (South of Beale)
South of Beale, or SOB as locals call it, is a cherished Tennessee eatery, and its cocktail-inspired desserts keep folks coming back. The Jack and Coke bread pudding starts with a simple custard base, and then the chef makes a Coca-Cola reduction that Fieri points out is "almost like molasses" (via YouTube). The gooey base is poured over two types of bread and then baked for about an hour and a half. The finishing touch is homemade Jack Daniel's-infused ice cream and a generous drizzle of the cola syrup.
Guy Fieri was almost speechless after a spoonful of this bread pudding but managed to simply mutter, "Wow," in pure disbelief. "This is why I can't move to Memphis," Fieri said — presumably in fear of making this decadent bread pudding a daily occurrence. "That's great. That's really tasty, man," he carried on. The restaurant also has another boozy dessert on the menu — the banana rum pudding.
(901) 818-0821
5040 Sanderlin, Memphis, TN 38117
Pecan sticky buns (Nichole's Fine Pastry & Café)
For decades, Nichole's Fine Pastry & Café has been satisfying locals with artisan pastries, cakes, and breads, but its pecan sticky buns earned national attention after appearing on "Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives." "I'm not a sweets person, but that's good," said Fieri as he licked homemade caramel off a spoon, waiting for the pecan rolls to appear (via YouTube). During Episode 7, Season 33, Fieri watched as buttery dough was rolled, proofed, and baked beneath a bubbling mixture of caramel and pecans before being flipped upside down into a glossy masterpiece.
The secret baking ingredient, mashed potatoes, is usually found in savory dishes, so maybe that's why Fieri was such a fan of these sticky buns. "There's something about cinnamon rolls coming out of the oven," he shared. "The sugar, the caramel, the cinnamon, and the fresh, yeasty roll." The jumbo buns practically took Fieri out of commission, with him saying, "That's dynamite," after a big bite.
(701) 232-6430
13 8th St S, Fargo, ND 58103
Caramel pecan roll (Jimmy's Down the Street)
Breakfast at Jimmy's Down the Street often begins with one unforgettable sight: a giant caramel pecan roll nearly the size of a dinner plate. Guy Fieri checked out the beloved eatery during Episode 7, Season 11, and the massive pastry immediately caught his attention before he even took a bite. It's huge and ultra-sticky, so everyone seems to eat it with a fork, and Fieri quickly called out the fluffiness.
"Such great texture to the dough," he shared (via YouTube). "The sugar and the caramel starts to almost candy up right on the outside of it." The bakers at Jimmy's are generous with the pecan sprinkles as well, which add just the right amount of crunch to every sugary bite. For visitors making the trip out to Coeur d'Alene, the roll has become something of a destination dessert in its own right, the kind of thing people plan an entire morning (or day) around.
(208) 765-3868
1613 Sherman Ave, Coeur d'Alene, ID 83814
Tom yum sorbet (Ruen Pair)
This is one of the more creative so-called sweets that Guy Fieri has tried on "Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives," and unlike most frozen treats, it has some heat to it. In the "Soup, Salad and Sorbet Spins" episode, Fieri tried some incredibly creative Thai dishes at Ruen Pair, and he cleansed his palate with a spicy tom yum sorbet. He questioned the combination at first but was swiftly on board. He detailed each evolving bite, sharing, "I get a nice balance of lemongrass, Sri Lankan lime leaf, a touch of spice at the end" (via Discovery+).
It's a dish that takes real confidence to put on a menu, since spice and sweetness aren't always a hit for every palate. "It's not something you get in ice cream," Fieri pointed out. He couldn't get enough of the refreshing treat, adding that it's simply "one of a kind."
Ruen Pair, on Hollywood Boulevard, has leaned further into this idea and has since opened a dedicated dessert spot next door called Kanomwaan Thai Gelato and Dessert Cafe. The menu offers original and unique gelato, ice cream, and sorbet flavors like Sweet Soy Sauce Sesame, Jasmine Matcha, and Durian Black Sticky Rice. It also has classic Thai iced teas, custard toast, shaved ice, and more.
(323) 466-0153
5257 Hollywood Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90027
German chocolate cake (Papa What You Cooking)
At Papa What You Cooking, generous portions and Southern-inspired comfort food don't end at the entree. Dessert is part of the main event, and the chocolate cake is an irresistible choice. In the 2026 episode "Southern, Sweets, and Spam," Guy Fieri capped off his meal with a towering slice of the rich confection.
This isn't your average sweet treat; it's a true old-fashioned German chocolate cake, complete with pecans and, of course, coconut. Coconut-flavored cakes are often vanilla-based, but this deep chocolate version is rich with coconut-pecan frosting that gives it a sweet, creamy bite with a little crunch. The restaurant only slices each lofty baked creation into eight pieces, so one portion fills an entire plate.
(775) 622-0020
50 S Virginia St #21, Reno, NV 89501
Carrot cake (Pat & Betty)
Rounding out the list, and crossing the border into Canada, is the carrot cake at Pat & Betty in Calgary. This was Guy Fieri's next stop during the "Southern, Sweets, and Spam" episode, and a great way to keep the sugar rush high for the rest of the day.
This is one dessert that can vary wildly from kitchen to kitchen. Some versions lean heavily on warm spice, while other carrot cake recipes are elevated with tons of mix-ins like walnuts or raisins, and the cream cheese frosting can range from a thin glaze to a tangy layer that's thicker than the cake itself. They've figured out the perfect ratio at Pat & Betty, according to Fieri.
"Even if you don't like dessert, you need to try that," he said with stars in his eyes (via Discovery+). Freshly grated carrots keep the crumb exceptionally tender, while warm spices such as cinnamon add some depth. The thick layer of tangy cream cheese frosting is arguably the best part of any carrot cake, and Pat & Betty's is no exception. The cake will run you $18, but fans will argue it's worth every cent.
No public phone number
1217 1 St SW, Calgary, AB T2R 0V3, Canada