Canned, Fresh, Or Frozen Peaches: Does It Matter For Your Cobbler Filling?

Nothing says summertime like warm peach cobbler on a lazy back-porch evening. The sun is setting, dinner is over, and the aroma of fresh, baked peaches lingers in the kitchen. It all feels so relaxing and effortless — unless, of course, you're the person tasked with making that perfect, iconic, eagerly anticipated cobbler. It's a simple dessert in many ways, a one-pan wonder requiring a handful of ingredients and a minimal time commitment. But expectations are extraordinarily high for this kickback king of summer royalty, so the pressure is on. That starts with the peaches.

Thousands of worldwide peach cobbler recipes exist, and many times more when counting its cousin, the easy peach crisp. You'll find the same conundrum throughout: Is it better to use fresh, frozen, or canned peaches, and does it really matter at all? Regardless of the type, they'll all be cooked to stewy deliciousness, along with white or brown sugar; maybe a bit of cinnamon, nutmeg, or even ginger; and a buttery biscuit-like topping. The texture of the peaches is mostly the same in the end, so it really comes down to cooking ease, peach availability, and whether or not there's a significant flavor difference. Here's a look at the three peachy contenders, though you'll likely consider them all viable options in their own ways.