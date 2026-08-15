McDonald's Locations Where You Won't Find The Filet-O-Fish

In 1962, Lou Groen, a McDonald's franchisee in Cincinnati, wanted to come up with a solution for all the business his store was losing on Fridays, when his predominantly Catholic clientele were abstaining from meat and going to other restaurants for fish instead. With that, the Filet-O-Fish was born, soon becoming a nationwide menu item and remaining a favorite to this day. How much of a favorite? Well, Keystone Foods, the company behind McDonald's fish, supplies 15 million pounds per year to the chain. That being said, you can't find the Filet-O-Fish at all McDonald's restaurants.

While only certain U.S. regions offer the Double Filet-O-Fish — a fact that sometimes causes confusion among the sandwich's fans — the classic Filet-O-Fish is otherwise a standard menu item at all regular McDonald's locations across the U.S. That's not the case internationally, however. Of the nearly 100 countries that host McDonald's franchises, 10 of them completely lack the Filet-O-Fish sandwich. Brazil, Colombia, Finland, Korea, Peru, the Philippines, Slovakia, South Africa, Turkey, and Uruguay either never had a Filet-O-Fish sandwich or had it at one point, but have since removed it.