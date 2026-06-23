US Filet-O-Fish Fans Are Confused Over This Variety That's Not Available Everywhere

While seasonal menus and secret items are by no means new phenomena in the quick-order world, customers are still unpleasantly surprised when they discover that the delicious shake they ordered at one fast food restaurant in their hometown isn't available at the same fast food place across the country. That's been the case with McDonald's beloved Filet-O-Fish entree, which is available as a double in some parts of the world, but not in others. As one Redditor put it: "The double filet is a sandwich all its own... if your location supports it."

That's right: Depending on where you live, you may or may not be able to swipe open that McDonald's app and place an order for the Double Filet-O-Fish. There's no official explanation about why it's available at some McDonald's locations and not others, but there's plenty of speculation. "The double filet is actually only a 'core' item during Lent; otherwise, it's optional, and not all areas choose to sell it or know how ..." suggested one Reddit user, noting that the fast food giant is among one of 12 restaurant chains that serve up Lent seafood specials. Another possible explanation, according to this Redditor, is that the "restaurant might be a franchise that just hasn't incorporated [the Double Filet-O-Fish] into their menu yet." Or, the Double Filet-o-Fish may not be available in certain areas simply because "if it's not that popular, many franchises will just choose not to sell it," according to one of the earlier Redditors.