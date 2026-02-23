12 Restaurant Chains Serving Up Lent Seafood Specials
Lent is a special time of year for many people, for many reasons. Regardless of why — or if — you adhere to a special diet during Lent, there's something almost anyone can agree on: The welcome flow of seafood specials populating America's restaurant chains.
Reeled in from seas, oceans, rivers, and ponds, aquatic delicacies galore land on countless menus, plates, and tables, taking center stage for the 40-day period of Lent. In 2026, it runs from February 18 to April 2, and you'll find anything from beer-battered fish to fried catfish, fiery shrimp specials, fish and shrimp tacos, mixed seafood platters, and plenty of fish sandwiches, with many dishes featuring Alaskan pollock white fish, coinciding with a dedicated "A season" of pollock fishing in the Bering Sea.
We're providing a peek into 12 chain restaurants, with multiple locations, that honor customer seafood cravings during this special season. A few chains may be inclined to keep the goodness going as demand or supplies dictate, but nearly all the dishes have been released as limited-time menu items.
Cracker Barrel seafood specialties and fish fry
Cracker Barrel strongly nods to the Lent season with a lineup centered on classic fried fish and broader seafood choices. The beloved Southern chain's Friday Fish Fry sizzles up four hand-battered cod fillets and country-style sides, such as fried okra and turnip greens. Any-day Lent-friendly seafood choices range from Louisiana-style shrimp skillet to country-fried shrimp, lemon pepper grilled rainbow trout, and cornmeal-crusted or spicy-grilled catfish.
Del Taco Jumbo Shrimp Tacos, Jumbo Shrimp Burrito, and Beer Battered Fish Tacos
Del Taco goes all out with fishy feasting for Lent 2026, offering three options: Jumbo shrimp tacos or burrito, and beer-battered fish tacos. The shrimp taco shells cradle crispy jumbo shrimp with Del Taco's secret sauce and other toppings, while the shrimp burrito adds cilantro-lime rice. You can net three beer-battered Alaskan pollock fish tacos for just $7.
Margaritaville seafood platters
Margaritaville jumps joyfully on the Lenten bandwagon, with specific locations offering a limited-time Surf Shack seafood lineup. Prices run considerably higher than fast-food chains, but portions are much larger and shareable. There's a Surf Shack platter, tray, and feast, all teeming with the likes of peel-and-eat shrimp, salmon, mussels, clams, crab clusters, and blackened or fried fish. On Fridays only through April 19, there's an all-you-can-eat fish and chips special for $19.99.
White Castle Buttermilk Shrimp Nibblers
White Castle enters Lent season with a nod to nibbling. Jumpstarting Lent 2026, the castle wizards present White Castle Buttermilk Shrimp Nibblers, comprised of fried butterflied shrimp with seasoned batter, available through April 5. Some locations also offer crab cake nibblers, while the broader menu harbors Lent-worthy panko fish sliders and select regional seafood specialties, including fish nibblers and White Castle clam strips.
Freddy's Deluxe Crispy Fish Sandwich
The fast-casual Freddy's restaurant chain, officially known as Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers, turns its wheels toward the water during Lent, rolling out a new Deluxe Crispy Fish Sandwich featuring Alaskan flounder that's battered, crispy fried, and served with tangy tartar sauce. It's the only sea-faring item on the current Freddy's menu, and it swims away on April 7.
Shoney's endless seafood fest
Shoney's leans hard into Lent with seafood specialties and a recurring seafood fest. Limited-time entrées include crispy shrimp, teriyaki-glazed salmon, shrimp stir-fry, the requisite cod fish sandwich, lobster artichoke spinach dip, and a luscious lobster roll with cold-water North American Atlantic lobster. On Friday evenings, the endless Seafood Fresh Food Bar presents with dishes such as lobster mac & cheese, New Orleans-style BBQ shrimp, stuffed sole, and baked whole catfish.
Captain D's seafood meal deals
Veering from fish sandwiches and tacos is a new full-meal plate from the well-loved Captain D's Seafood Kitchen, available through April 5. The new Crispy Crunchy Shrimp & Fish Meal showcases Captain D's new creation, its crispy crunchy shrimp, butterflied and coated with crushed wontons. Also gathered on the plate is a batter-dipped fish fillet, Southern-style crispy hush puppies, and choice of classic sides. Optional add-ons include fried oysters and seafood gumbo.
Popeye's Shrimp Tackle Box
Popeye's Louisiana Kitchen, the Cajun king of Lenten seafood, brings back Its wildly popular Shrimp Tackle Box for a limited time, now offering five seasoning options for the butterflied crustaceans: classic, garlic parmesan, buffalo, lemon pepper, and the friendly-fiery ghost pepper. It comes with Southern biscuits and a Cajun-style side. Classic and spicy fish sandwiches harbor marinated, crisp-fried Alaska flounder filets in Louisiana seasonings,tucked inside toasted brioche buns with barrel-cured pickles.
Wendy's Crispy Panko Fish Sandwich
Wendy's makes its mark on the Lent season with a Crispy Panko Fish Sandwich, which returns for a limited run through April 5. It cradles wild-caught Alaskan pollock from the world's largest certified sustainable fishery. The pollock wears a crunchy coat of panko breading, served with American cheese, lettuce, dill pickles, and dill tartar sauce. A few lucky customers may find year-round availability at some Wendy's locations.
Bojangler Fish Sandwich from Bojangles
Fish sandwiches definitely lead the Lent parade in national fast-food chains, including Bojangles, which doles out a panko-breaded Alaskan Pollock filet via its Bojangler Fish Sandwich. This one brings a bit of spice to the equation via the chain's Famous Bo Seasoning, plus Duke's tartar sauce on a toasted bun. Guests can order a deluxe version with extra fillings and pickles. Try it with a side of Bo-Tato Rounds or Cajun Pintos.
Smashburger Shrimp Rolls, Bowls, and Baskets
Smashburger's Lent special goes beyond a single fish sandwich, expanding to include a limited-time shrimp lineup at participating locations. The seasonal goodies include the crispy Big Shrimp Roll with a dozen shrimp on a butter-toasted roll; the Scorchin' Big Shrimp Roll with spicy seasoned shrimp; and the Shrimp Basket and Scorchin' Shrimp Basket with 24 shrimp, fries and chipotle mayo. Remoulade sauce is part of the magic in all these Smashburger meals.
Ono Hawaiian BBQ, Lava Shrimp, and Seafood Aloha Plates
If your Lent season includes dining in Arizona or California, at least 120 Ono Hawaiian BBQ fast-casual venues bring seafood plate-lunches front and center. They're built around limited-time Hawaiian-style sea offerings, including a Lava Shrimp entrée sautéed in a bold, spicy sauce. Seafood Aloha Plates return with Crispy Shrimp, Island White Fish, or Lava Shrimp served with rice and salad or other veggies.