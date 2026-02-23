12 Restaurant Chains Serving Up Lent Seafood Specials

Lent is a special time of year for many people, for many reasons. Regardless of why — or if — you adhere to a special diet during Lent, there's something almost anyone can agree on: The welcome flow of seafood specials populating America's restaurant chains.

Reeled in from seas, oceans, rivers, and ponds, aquatic delicacies galore land on countless menus, plates, and tables, taking center stage for the 40-day period of Lent. In 2026, it runs from February 18 to April 2, and you'll find anything from beer-battered fish to fried catfish, fiery shrimp specials, fish and shrimp tacos, mixed seafood platters, and plenty of fish sandwiches, with many dishes featuring Alaskan pollock white fish, coinciding with a dedicated "A season" of pollock fishing in the Bering Sea.

We're providing a peek into 12 chain restaurants, with multiple locations, that honor customer seafood cravings during this special season. A few chains may be inclined to keep the goodness going as demand or supplies dictate, but nearly all the dishes have been released as limited-time menu items.