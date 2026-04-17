The Giant Company Behind McDonald's Fish (Supplying 15 Million Pounds Per Year)

Ever since brothers Dick and Mac McDonalds introduced America to 15-cent hamburgers in 1948, the now-famous restaurant chain has been intrinsically tied to burgers — despite a much broader menu of tasty treats and sandwiches. One in particular rarely snags the spotlight, but deserves plenty of kudos when it comes to sourcing. That's the Filet-O-Fish sandwich, which requires a hefty 15 million pounds of fish annually to meet demand from Mickey D's fans.

The fish sandwich may be a small fry in the McDonald's universe, relatively speaking, but behind that modest sandwich is Keystone Foods, a giant supplier operating on a strikingly large scale. It oversees sourcing of not only the fish, but also 150 million pounds of beef and 300 million pounds of chicken for McDonald's restaurants. Keystone's roots go back to Philadelphia in the 1960s, when founder Herb Lotman developed an individual quick-freezing method for beef patties. Lotman introduced the Individual Quick Freezing (IQF) to McDonald's, and it's still part of the fast-food giant's operations today.

Keystone is also responsible for helping develop the total distribution system that pulls all of McDonald's sourcing and delivery together. When it comes to fish for all those McDonald's FIlet-O-Fish sandwiches, the connection and ongoing story centers on the Bering Sea, wild Alaskan pollock, and fishermen like Kenny Longaker. His boat, the Defender, operates from the Port of Dutch Harbor, long considered one of the top fishing spots in the U.S. based on volume, providing as much as 60 percent of America's total annual seafood harvest. The primary species emerging from those rich fishing grounds happens to be Alaskan pollock — which is exactly the type of fish resting between the buns of those McD's sandwiches.