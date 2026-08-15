Give Your Burger King Breakfast Sandwich A Salty-Sweet Revamp With One Addition
We invite Dionysian epicures to mung out at the drive-thru before 11:00 a.m. Don't typically feel called to order the French toast sticks when you hit Burger King for breakfast? We get it. There are plenty of other, potentially more enticing menu options. Maybe, like many customers, you're more of a sandwich lover. To thee, we posit one under-sung, pleasure-centric ordering hack: Stuff Burger King's French toast sticks into the chain's breakfast sammies. In a Tasting Table taste-test ranking of every single item on Burger King's breakfast menu, from worst to best, those delectable French toast sticks were a middling ninth out of 14. While they may not be a spectacular offering on their own, perhaps their true calling is as a breakfast sandwich topping.
Piling on a few French toast sticks enhances both the taste and texture of Burger King's already-knockout sandwiches. Texturally, every bite delivers the interplay of plush, pillowy French toast, juicy breakfast meat, and gooey melted cheese. It's sweet, crispy, and crave-able for weekend mornings or hangover cures. On their own, the French toast sticks admittedly tend to be a tad oily. When stuffed between the structurally-integral biscuit or croissant of a breakfast sandwich, however, any oiliness is swiftly, forgivingly masked. Where this combo really shines, though, is on the palate, as a sweet-salty dream come true. A generous infusion of cinnamon makes BK's French toast sticks flavorful and warming but not overly sweet. It's the perfect balance when dunked into syrup — and, when stuffed into a sandwich, they don't overpower the existing savory elements.
Stuff French toast sticks into your next BK breakfast sammy for a flavor-packed upgrade
This hack works with a wide array of sandwiches on Burger King's breakfast menu. For instance, when stuffed between the Sausage Egg and Cheese Biscuit, they complement and emphasize the touch of sweetness already present in BK's sausage patty. In a Bacon Egg and Cheese Croissan'wich, the French toast serves as a welcome counterbalance to the bacon's smokiness. For the ultimate piled-high creation, you could even cram a few French toast sticks into BK's Fully Loaded Biscuit or Croissan'wich, which, befitting the moniker, already come packed with ham, bacon, sausage, cheese, and eggs. The resulting sando is evocative of a breakfast-time Frankenstein's monster, and it's oh-so right.
Many different types of breakfast sammies can be improved with this combination — it's a hack for ordering at Burger King that every foodie should know. If you're feeling like a bit of a loose cannon, you could even up the "swalty" ante by drizzling a bit of the syrup packet that comes with the French toast sticks across the underside of the biscuit or croissant. The syrup will add both a moisture component and a flavor boost of maple sweetness. For particularly intrepid gastronomes, we've rounded up even more Burger King breakfast sandwich upgrades worth ordering, such as drizzling a packet of Picante sauce over savory sandos for a kick of heat, or using two egg patties in place of a bread bun.