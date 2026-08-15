Not Blueberry Or Chocolate Chip: Trader Joe's Best Muffin Flavor Is A Beloved Classic
If you're looking to add something yummy to your breakfast, it's hard to go wrong with Trader Joe's muffins. We sent a reviewer to taste and rank several muffins from the grocer to see which ones were worthy of repeated eating. Of course, some were better than others, so if you want to forego your own taste-test and go straight to the top of the list, our reviewer already put in the legwork for you. Surprisingly, the best of the best was not blueberry or chocolate chip; it was TJ's Gluten-Free Cinnamon Coffee Cake Muffins that reigned supreme.
Our reviewer based their ranking on a combination of flavor and texture, calling the one they tried a "richly spiced cinnamon, cakey muffin," and saying that they accurately delivered on flavor. Texturally, the muffins passed the Goldilocks test: They were neither too moist, nor too dry — they were just right. The top of the muffin was a bit firmer than the bottom portion, making for a balanced contrast — a particularly important aspect to our reviewer. "I don't think the average consumer would know that these are gluten-free by taste and texture alone," they said.
Also of note were the sprinkling of sugar crystals on top of the muffin that lent a bit of crunch and contrasted with what our taster called "delectable little cinnamon pockets" on the inside. Our taster suggested that these muffins could easily sell for $7 each at a coffee shop, making a four-pack of them for $5.99 a sweet deal (literally and figuratively).
The Trader Joe's muffins you won't want to pass up
Plenty of folks on social media agree with our assessment that these muffins are the bomb. In a gluten-free Facebook forum, one commenter wrote, "Whoever told us about the [gluten-free] cinnamon coffee cake muffins from Trader Joe's, I love you! Those things are delish! Cannot tell they are [gluten-free]!!" Someone else replied with their tip to combine them with Trader Joe's Chocolate Muffins. "My faves! I also get the chocolate, cut in half and have one of each half together," they said. Sentiments on Reddit were similar. "These are [so] good," someone wrote. Another person described them as "an even better version of a cinnamon roll."
So what should you pair with these little cinnamon-sugared muffins? Well, coffee, of course. The two are one of the world's great pairings, especially if you're short on time. But they also make a great starter or side for just about any savory breakfast or brunch dish, such as this chicken sausage cheesy hash brown bowl. If you like your muffins heated, wrap one in foil and warm it up in the toaster oven, and try adding a sliver of butter in the middle toward the end of warming.