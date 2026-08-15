Krispy Kreme's Best Coffee Drink Tastes Like A Milkshake

Coffee and doughnuts are a match made in food heaven, a fact that Krispy Kreme has recognized with its line of caffeinated drinks. Offering everything from regular drip coffee to specialty beverages, the company provides customers with plenty of choice, and we recently tried and ranked Krispy Kreme coffees to find out which ones are worth ordering on your next visit. We assessed them based on quality, construction, and flavor balance, and found that the best is actually more like a milkshake than a coffee.

The Frozen Specialty Latte consists of an espresso base blended with milk, ice, and a sweet syrup. And while you might think that adding flavors like mocha, caramel, or vanilla make for a more interesting drink, it's the simplicity here that lets the coffee shine. Plus, the way the ingredients are blended together results in a dreamy ice cream-like texture.

This coffee drink is certainly as decadent as any of Krispy Kreme's baked goods, albeit much more refreshing. The Frozen Specialty Latte is rich enough to satisfy a sugar craving while still delivering the coffee flavor and caffeine boost that make it worth ordering in the first place. Paired with a doughnut, it feels less like a typical coffee order and more like a full-blown dessert.