10 Krispy Kreme Coffee Drinks, Ranked Worst To Best

Since 1937, Krispy Kreme has been known as a destination for donuts. It's a place where eating donuts is just as fun as watching them dance on the conveyor belt while they're drenched in cascading icing. But whether it's the chain's original glazed donuts or one of its many extravagant creations, donuts are just part of Krispy Kreme's business in 2026. The chain also offers a surprisingly diverse lineup of coffee beverages, and today we're ranking some of them from worst to best.

Donuts and coffee go together like cookies and milk, so it only makes sense that java has always been on the Krispy Kreme menu in some form. However, it wasn't until 2023 that it decided to go all in on coffee. Around that time, it unveiled "richer roasts", "better beans", and an entire line of hot, iced, and frozen options. There's now a coffee to match every palate and every donut in the display case — at least, that's the impression Krispy Kreme wants to leave.

As we all know, marketing and good intentions only get you so far. So to take a closer look, I ordered 10 of the chain's coffee drinks to sample for myself. I aimed to determine whether the drinks live up to their rich and better promises, whether they're made well, and if any are worthy of sharing the spotlight with its legendary donuts. Keep reading to find out my ranking of Krispy Kreme's coffee drinks.