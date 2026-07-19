10 Krispy Kreme Coffee Drinks, Ranked Worst To Best
Since 1937, Krispy Kreme has been known as a destination for donuts. It's a place where eating donuts is just as fun as watching them dance on the conveyor belt while they're drenched in cascading icing. But whether it's the chain's original glazed donuts or one of its many extravagant creations, donuts are just part of Krispy Kreme's business in 2026. The chain also offers a surprisingly diverse lineup of coffee beverages, and today we're ranking some of them from worst to best.
Donuts and coffee go together like cookies and milk, so it only makes sense that java has always been on the Krispy Kreme menu in some form. However, it wasn't until 2023 that it decided to go all in on coffee. Around that time, it unveiled "richer roasts", "better beans", and an entire line of hot, iced, and frozen options. There's now a coffee to match every palate and every donut in the display case — at least, that's the impression Krispy Kreme wants to leave.
As we all know, marketing and good intentions only get you so far. So to take a closer look, I ordered 10 of the chain's coffee drinks to sample for myself. I aimed to determine whether the drinks live up to their rich and better promises, whether they're made well, and if any are worthy of sharing the spotlight with its legendary donuts. Keep reading to find out my ranking of Krispy Kreme's coffee drinks.
10. Hot Caramel Specialty Latte
There are two sides to Krispy Kreme's coffee collection: the hot side and the cold side. To appease all kinds of coffee drinkers, I spread the love by ordering a handful of drinks from each. This Caramel Specialty Latte was one that represented the hot side, and it did not do its category proud.
It sounded appealing enough. It claims to be naturally flavored and starts with the chain's specialty latte that's combined with caramel sauce. It's then meant to be finished off with a dollop of whipped cream decorated with a caramel drizzle, though my local Krispy Kreme baristas appeared to have skipped that part. No matter. I don't think it would have helped the situation much anyway. This latte (though I hesitate to even call it that) feels very disjointed. It tasted remarkably similar to the caramel coffees you'd find among the many different Keurig K-Cup pod flavors. It had an odd, almost burnt taste to it that I didn't care for. As for the caramel, most of that sank right to the bottom. A quick stir did help to drudge some of it up and fill the rest of the cup with a subtle sweetness, though it wasn't enough to cover up the strange flavors of the coffee itself.
I would like to give Krispy Kreme the benefit of the doubt and say that this latte simply wasn't made well. But based on the hot beverage I received, it lands in last place.
9. Iced Caramel Coffee with Milk
On the cold side of things, Krispy Kreme offers plenty of iced lattes to match the flavors of the hot ones. You'll also find frozen lattes — the chain's equivalent of a Starbucks Frappuccino – and more classic iced coffees with milk. This particular Iced Caramel Coffee with Milk is exactly what it sounds like. And, in many ways, it's essentially the iced counterpart to the previous caramel "latte". It tastes just like a colder version, even though the makeup is different.
The drink starts with iced coffee that's combined with caramel syrup, poured over ice, and finished with what the chain calls a "splash" of 2% milk. Other options like half and half, oat milk, and skim milk are also available, should that better fit your coffee drinking needs. Ordered as is, I'd say I received more than just a splash of 2%. It felt very washed out and, once again, not very cohesive.
Before I even tasted it, I could see the glob of caramel sauce sitting at the bottom, and it was even harder to get it to blend into a cold coffee versus a hot one. So if you drink it through a straw, you're getting all caramel upfront and none later on. Or, if you drink it from the top lid, all the caramel will be confined to that last sip. So, while the iced coffee surpasses the caramel latte with a slightly smoother taste, it isn't a drink I'd return to.
8. Classic Brewed Coffee
It may sound boring compared to the last two options (or really any beverage on this list). But I didn't mind the simplicity of the chain's obligatory classic brewed coffee. It's actually made with a Latin American blend that Krispy Kreme says delivers plenty of flavor and personality while maintaining a balanced profile. It comes out absolutely boiling hot, as most fast-food drip coffees naturally do. Even after driving it home and allowing it to sit for a while, it was still burn-your-tongue hot.
After it finally simmered down, I could tell it was a very standard and acceptable cup of java, though I would call it more of a medium roast. It was easy enough to drink without being too watery or, conversely, too bitter. I've certainly had a worse cup of coffee from a drive-thru window.
Compared to the last two drinks that would be difficult to fix or improve, I also like that this is a clean slate that you can doctor up. You can customize it by adding milk, sweeteners, toppings, or extra flavor shots. I would recommend staying away from the latter since we've seen how poorly they tend to mix. But a bit of half and half plus sugar or Splenda could do the trick if you don't want to drink it black. And if you're trying to wind down rather than rev up, there's also a decaf version.
7. Americano
I wouldn't have been able to tell the drip coffee from the Americano (the coffee kind, not the trendy cocktail with the same name) just by looking at them. They both come in the same deep black color and at the same boiling temperature. Luckily, the chain made it a little easier on me by marking the sleeve on the Americano cup with a tiny little "A". Of course, as soon as I tasted them, the difference also became clearer — at least, to some extent, helping it top the classic coffee.
With an espresso and hot water base, the Americano is meant to have that stronger, more defined flavor. In this case, it is bolder than the classic brewed coffee. But it's not quite as rich as you would expect a well-made Americano to be. The silkier consistency was also missing, and it left somewhat of a dry and harsh taste in my mouth.
All in all, it's an Americano that would likely be scoffed at by a true Italian. But for my purposes as a quick-service option, it's not bad — just a small step down from the Americano served at coffee-first chains like Starbucks or Dunkin'. It's drinkable and offers that much-needed shot of caffeine. You can also dress it up the same way you would the drip coffee with milk, sugar, or other add-ins.
6. Iced Mocha Specialty Latte
This looked suspiciously like the iced caramel coffee with milk. The two were nearly the exact same shade, and since the whipped cream was once again missing from the latte, that couldn't be used as an identifier. The only real difference was that the layer of chocolate sauce settled at the bottom of this cup unlike the caramel sauce. All of this led me to believe that iced coffees and iced lattes may sometimes be interchangeable in the eyes of Krispy Kreme baristas. Just something to watch out for.
The mocha drink's redeeming quality — and the reason it jumps several others — is that the sauce (what tastes like other brands of store-bought chocolate syrup) stirs more easily into the iced latte foundation. Perhaps it's less viscous than the caramel, so it actually incorporates into the latte instead of sticking like sludge to the bottom of the cup. The result is a beverage that tastes like a cross between chocolate milk and iced coffee. It still doesn't have that distinct latte essence, but at least you can taste the coffee notes alongside the chocolate, and it doesn't taste overly sweet.
It could be creamier, could be smoother, and could be stronger on the coffee side of things, so it's just scratching the surface of what it could be. However, it's tasty enough to take sixth place, and with whipped cream and extra chocolate drizzle, it likely would've made my taste buds even happier.
5. Hot Original Glazed Latte
This is the coffee I was most excited to try. It's modeled after the Krispy Kreme's flagship product: its delicious and irresistible original glazed donuts. It doesn't come tumbling off the world's sweetest conveyor belt, and you're not invited to watch along as it's made. But I was hoping to find at least some of that donut magic baked right into the cup. After trying it, I'd say it's a decent latte, though only good enough for fifth place.
It's certainly better than the iced coffees and plain Jane javas that came before it, but it's not as good as I was expecting. That original glazed syrup (which I would love to see the ingredients for) doesn't show much resemblance to the true-to-form donuts. I don't think a whole lot was used, for starters, and what's there tastes closer to a sugar-free vanilla or even a simple syrup. Combined with the espresso and steamed milk, the hot beverage could have passed for just an average homemade cafe latte.
The good news is that the Original Glazed flavor also comes in iced coffee, iced latte, and frozen latte forms. I didn't get to try those, but I'm holding out hope that at least one version does the iconic donut proud. I'm willing to take another trip to Krispy Kreme in the near future and continue sipping to find out.
4. Frozen Caramel Mocha Specialty Latte
There's a lot going on in this cup, so bear with me. It's Krispy Kreme's latte but in a blended, frozen format. This particular variation also throws in a caramel chocolate sauce and — what do you know — I also finally received my dollop of whipped cream with even more caramel sauce on top.
Now, as someone who likes to keep things somewhat simple with my coffee orders — not to mention, focused on the coffee itself — I'm hesitant to admit that this is absolutely delicious. But it's a sippable sweet treat that I think even the most ardent of black coffee lovers would struggle to resist. Even just the frozen concoction itself is tasty. It's sweet but with a clear coffee flavor, and it comes at just the right consistency: Thick, but still easily sucked up through the straw. It does melt fairly quickly into more of an iced coffee, though, especially on a hot summer day, so drinking it fast is key.
Additionally, the caramel sauce tips it a bit over the edge in terms of sweetness, keeping it from cracking the top three. It was generously applied and makes its presence known. What's missing is the mocha part of the equation. With no hints of chocolate whatsoever, it can be chalked up to a simple caramel latte, and an ultra-sugary one at that.
3. Cappuccino
Even though I tend to prefer a latte when compared to a cappuccino, I actually think this is one of the best hot beverages Krispy Kreme has to offer. The cappuccino could easily be identified by its small cap of milk foam resting on top. The line on the cup reveals that it was thicker at one time, but it quickly dissipated as the drink traveled from the donut shop back home. Underneath the foam, Italian tradition was upheld as espresso seamlessly blended with steamed milk. Again, the default here was 2% milk, but skim and oat are also available.
It works out to be a surprisingly smooth and well-balanced beverage. The stronger espresso flavor is present, yet counteracted by the pour of heated milk, so it's not aggressively rich or bitter. Since it's more neutral in flavor, it also pairs really well with sugary breakfast foods. So, you can have your coffee and eat your donut, too, without experiencing a sugar overload — which is the reason it hops the caramel-blasted frozen latte. If you do want to add something extra to your cap, however, like a flavor shot, you can also do that.
The one thing that I think the cappuccino could work on is its creaminess. The foam on top resolves to larger, soap-like bubbles rather than a silky micro foam. It was good enough to take third place, but that great, velvety mouthfeel is missing, setting the drink back slightly in the rankings.
2. Iced Vanilla Latte
I'm not sure why, but the iced vanilla latte blew the iced mocha specialty latte out of the water. It wasn't just because the whipped cream was actually remembered here (although that addition never hurts), nor was it the fact that I usually prefer vanilla to mocha. I tried my absolute hardest to not let my own personal taste preferences heavily impact my decisions, after all. But what really sold it was the simple fact that it was better crafted than many others, helping it take second place.
It feels like a true iced latte rather than a hodgepodge of different ingredients that never really come together. Even though there was clearly still vanilla syrup collecting at the base of the cup, the warm flavor permeated the rest of the cup as well. You could tell it was there even just from the consistency. Each sip felt a bit creamier and less diluted than the other cold coffees, and was better than all but one entry.
It is sweet, and there's really no getting around that. But it's no sweeter than an iced vanilla latte you would get from any other coffee shop or fast-food chain. And it actually has a bit less sugar than other big players as well. For comparison, a tall iced blonde vanilla latte from Starbucks contains 22 grams of sugar, while the same size vanilla latte at Krispy Kreme only has 18 grams.
1. Frozen Specialty Latte
I'm a bit ashamed to place what's essentially a coffee milkshake in my number one spot. But I have to give credit where credit is due. The frozen specialty latte is a Krispy Kreme treasure. Somehow stripping flavors of caramel, mocha, and anything else from the equation made this coffee concoction even better. And I immediately knew it was a winner because it was the one beverage from the lot that I couldn't stop gulping down. The small size was gone in a blink of an eye.
It's really just a simple blended espresso drink topped with whipped cream. But it still has that thicker consistency and buttery flavor that I clocked in the caramel mocha variation. Without any kind of flavoring syrup, it's the rich flavor of espresso that stands out the most, balanced by other sweet creamy notes. If you've ever had the pleasure of sipping on a Moolatte from Dairy Queen (which actually contains soft serve ice cream), it's a very similar kind of experience. Add in the fluffy whip, and it's game over.
The latte could be classified as a dessert right alongside the donuts. And the sugar count would certainly warrant that grouping. But as an every-now-and-then sweet treat and caffeinated pick-me-up, it's absolutely worth it.
Methodology
Krispy Kreme has quite the coffee selection as of this writing. Ranging from hot to iced to frozen, I counted a total of 28 coffee drinks in the current lineup as of 2026. Instead of trying every single one (and because many of the flavors tend to repeat themselves), I picked out a total of 10 beverages that gave me a good variety, and a little bit of everything to sample. I ordered each through the drive-thru before heading home to sip my way through the collection.
Coffee drinks can have vastly different flavor profiles, so I found myself judging and ranking them mostly based on quality and how well each drink was made. There were several that didn't seem to come together quite right, with the syrups separating from the milk and coffee rather than blending into a cohesive drink. Others simply lacked bold flavor or tasted flat. I also paid close attention to sweetness (where applicable), hoping for a good balance and nothing too cloying.
In the end, it came down to asking myself whether it was a coffee I'd gladly order again or if I'd rather enjoy my donuts with milk — or perhaps even nothing at all. And while I typically steer clear of sugary frozen coffee drinks like Frappuccinos, Krispy Kreme's frozen specialty latte managed to win me over and earn the top spot.