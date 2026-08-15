Is Chick-Fil-A Family-Owned? Here's Who Actually Runs It In 2026

A truly huge family-owned business is a rare thing in the world of 2026, but Chick-fil-A is not a normal chain. The almost 60-year-old restaurant established itself as the third-largest fast food chain by sales volume, behind only McDonald's and Starbucks. Once a regional chain, it became a consistent success story in the restaurant business. And the Cathy family has been in charge the whole time.

When Chick-fil-A says the family is in charge, that's what it means. Four members of the Cathy family currently hold major leadership positions at the company. Former CEO Dan Cathy is still chairman, Donald M. Cathy is executive vice president, and Trudy Cathy White is the brand ambassador. The current CEO is Andrew Truett Cathy, only the third person to run the company, and the grandson of Chick-fil-A founder S. Truett Cathy.

Not every leadership position at Chick-fil-A is filled by a Cathy. The current President is Susannah Frost. However, the business is still completely owned by the family. Because it's a private business the exact details of the ownership structure beyond that remain a secret. Local Chick-fil-A restaurants also have unique ownership structure. While it franchises locations like many other fast food chains, it retains much more control than normal. Most fast food franchisees are expected to pay for, and own, the physical business and inventory, but Chick-fil-A owns all of its locations directly. Franchise "owners" just pay for the right to operate them. That results in much lower up front costs to franchisees, which can also send more money back to the company.