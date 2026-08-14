Recreate One Of Starbucks' Best New Treats With 2 Boxed Cake Mixes

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The pistachio trend that's gone into overdrive in the last couple of years has produced plenty of hits and misses — Dubai chocolate fries, anyone? But one of the greatest successes has been the Chocolate Pistachio Loaf from Starbucks. It was introduced in February 2026, along with a couple of other pistachio-flavored items, and has been one of our favorite Starbucks releases of the year (so far).

The cake has received high praise from customers, with some going so far as to say that it's the best pastry that the chain has ever made. But at almost $5 a slice, it's not surprising that copycat recipes have already appeared online. The most straightforward of these recipes comes from TikTok user @ivymade_. Instead of reverse engineering the whole process back to the raw ingredients, she simply combines a box of chocolate cake mix and a box of pistachio cake mix, alternating the batter to recreate the marble effect of the original.

What we particularly love about this idea is that you're working with the box's instructions, so it will (in theory) work with any brand of cake mix that you have access to. There's no math or ingredient substitutions to worry about. The only thing worth checking is that the two mixes use similar baking temperatures and times, which will ensure that the loaf cooks evenly.