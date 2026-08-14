Just Add One Ingredient To Make Coleslaw Extra Zesty And Spicy
Coleslaw is a creamy side dish that effortlessly compliments a number of entrees. While a classic coleslaw recipe calls for a basic mix of shredded cabbage and carrots dressed with a blend of mayonnaise, vinegar, salt, and pepper, you can take this typical accompaniment to new heights of flavor when you add one ingredient. A splash of pickled jalapeño brine –- or more, depending on your taste preferences –- will add a perfectly zesty and spicy touch to liven up your salad.
This ingredient addition makes use of a pantry staple that you may already have on hand and prevents any food waste. Rather than discarding the excess brine, transform it into an accent for your coleslaw. You only need about one tablespoon of pickled jalapeño brine for this coleslaw pick-me-up and there are a few different ways to incorporate it.
First, try mixing it into a homemade coleslaw dressing recipe. Alternatively, you can use the brine to marinate your raw vegetables before making the salad. Otherwise, mixing it in at the end makes an ideal finishing touch. Of course, you don't have to stop there if you want to make an extra spicy coleslaw. Let the addition of pickled jalapeño brine make way for other complementary ingredients that provide even more of a zesty spin.
Other ways to level up coleslaw with pickled jalapeño brine
Even one ingredient can make a big impact on your coleslaw. The jalapeño brine presents a delightfully tangy counter to the sweet and creamy tastes of a standard coleslaw; however, if you really want to bring the heat, try chopping up some of the jalapeño slices and mixing them in with your shredded veggies before tossing them in the dressing. Much like using pepperoncini in coleslaw for a briny bite of heat, adding jalapeños will dramatically increase the spicy flavor.
Keep in mind how much you adding when serving the coleslaw to a group, making sure that it won't exceed anyone's spice tolerance. Consider preparing a non-spicy version as well, and keep both clearly marked. If your crowd has a high threshold for heat, though, there are a number of other ways to make your coleslaw even more zesty.
Try a spicy chili crisp coleslaw recipe with a base of red and Napa cabbage. This salad has a vibrant blend of sweetness and heat to which you can easily add pickled jalapeño brine to deepen its overall complexity. Change up the vegetables in your salad to include celery, raw broccoli, and jicama for a more crunchy texture. Serve this on the side or in the filling of a pulled pork sandwich for a savory and succulent treat. Remember that a little creativity can go a long way when turning up the volume on your favorite meals.