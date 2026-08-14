Just Add One Ingredient To Make Coleslaw Extra Zesty And Spicy

Coleslaw is a creamy side dish that effortlessly compliments a number of entrees. While a classic coleslaw recipe calls for a basic mix of shredded cabbage and carrots dressed with a blend of mayonnaise, vinegar, salt, and pepper, you can take this typical accompaniment to new heights of flavor when you add one ingredient. A splash of pickled jalapeño brine –- or more, depending on your taste preferences –- will add a perfectly zesty and spicy touch to liven up your salad.

This ingredient addition makes use of a pantry staple that you may already have on hand and prevents any food waste. Rather than discarding the excess brine, transform it into an accent for your coleslaw. You only need about one tablespoon of pickled jalapeño brine for this coleslaw pick-me-up and there are a few different ways to incorporate it.

First, try mixing it into a homemade coleslaw dressing recipe. Alternatively, you can use the brine to marinate your raw vegetables before making the salad. Otherwise, mixing it in at the end makes an ideal finishing touch. Of course, you don't have to stop there if you want to make an extra spicy coleslaw. Let the addition of pickled jalapeño brine make way for other complementary ingredients that provide even more of a zesty spin.