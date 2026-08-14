John Wayne Didn't Always Drink Whiskey – His Favorite Tequila Outshined Patrón And Don Julio

Before George Clooney co-founded Casamigos and before Kendall Jenner launched 818, Hollywood celebrities were happier simply drinking tequila rather than trying to sell it. Case in point: John Wayne. He was known to enjoy a tumbler of his favorite whiskey after a long day on set, but his other fermented pleasure was a smoky, slightly sweet tequila called Sauza Conmemorativo Añejo. It came to market in 1963 to commemorate 90 years of Casa Sauza's now legendary La Perseverancia distillery.

Unlike today's luxury tequila brands, such as Don Julio and Patrón, Sauza Conmemorativo Añejo comes with a more budget-friendly price tag. While the other two tequilas largely sell for over $50, customers can snag Sauza Conmemorativo Añejo for closer to the $20 to $30 range, but don't let that low price make you think this tequila lacks flavor. Casa Sauza is a powerhouse for pioneering new tequila-making methods that retain the best parts of the agave plant, its flavor, and other natural essences. Perhaps those methods are what lead film critic Roger Ebert to report in his article "Remembering John Wayne" that Wayne claimed to never have a hangover again after switching to tequila from whiskey. Today's 100% agave trend that also steers clear of headache-inducing additives might have had Wayne enjoying tequila even more.