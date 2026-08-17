Grill And Garnish Hot Dogs Nathan's Famous-Style For An Iconic Cookout Treat
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Summertime means beach trips, sunbathing, and backyard barbecues, all of which wouldn't be complete without some quintessential summer food. And there's one food that's a favorite for many during these warm months: Hot dogs. Whether you prefer them grilled, baked, or dressed with tons of toppings, it's easy to turn to Nathan's Famous Hot Dogs for grilling and garnishing tips. The hot dog stand that originated on Coney Island in Brooklyn, New York has taken the foodie scene by storm — and now, you can learn just how to make dogs just like its pros. Follow the brand's instructions and stick to classic hot dog toppings, and you'll be able to have its world-famous franks in the comfort of your home.
According to Nathan's Famous website, start by buying the brand's 100% beef franks. For crispier dogs, pan fry them: add water to a skillet or frying pan, turn the stove to medium-high heat to burn off the water, add the hot dogs, and cook for a few minutes, turning them over consistently. If you're grilling them, make sure one side of the grill is hotter than the other and cook the dogs on the cooler side for one minute on each side. Then transfer them to the grill's hot side until they're golden brown.
You can even cook your Nathan's dogs in the oven or microwave. Set the oven to 400 degrees Fahrenheit, put your hot dogs on a baking sheet lined with tin foil, and cook for 15 minutes or until golden brown. For the microwave, wrap them in a paper towel and cook on high for 40 to 50 seconds for each frank, adding 20 seconds until crispy.
Toppings make all the difference
We've gathered up a list of 20 toppings to elevate your hot dogs at your next cookout, but if you want to make them just like Nathan's, you'll only need a select few. Keep it classic by using ketchup, mustard, and relish. Coincidentally, mustard took first place in our ultimate ranking of hot dog toppings. It's vinegary, tangy, and adds the perfect savory touch, pairing well with the neutral bun flavor.
That said, if you want to elevate your dogs a little more, try out some special Nathan's recipes, instead. For example, if you want a Chili Cheese Dog, pick up a package of Nathan's Chili Hot Dog Topping from the grocery store — you can get it from Kroger for $2.50 — or grab a can of beanless chili from another brand. If you're feeling fancy, you can try making our West Texas Chili Recipe, too. After cooking your dogs, place them in a soft hot dog bun, then pour the warm chili on top. Add melted cheese like Nathan's Coney Island Cheese Sauce to really get the classic flavor down.