Grill And Garnish Hot Dogs Nathan's Famous-Style For An Iconic Cookout Treat

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Summertime means beach trips, sunbathing, and backyard barbecues, all of which wouldn't be complete without some quintessential summer food. And there's one food that's a favorite for many during these warm months: Hot dogs. Whether you prefer them grilled, baked, or dressed with tons of toppings, it's easy to turn to Nathan's Famous Hot Dogs for grilling and garnishing tips. The hot dog stand that originated on Coney Island in Brooklyn, New York has taken the foodie scene by storm — and now, you can learn just how to make dogs just like its pros. Follow the brand's instructions and stick to classic hot dog toppings, and you'll be able to have its world-famous franks in the comfort of your home.

According to Nathan's Famous website, start by buying the brand's 100% beef franks. For crispier dogs, pan fry them: add water to a skillet or frying pan, turn the stove to medium-high heat to burn off the water, add the hot dogs, and cook for a few minutes, turning them over consistently. If you're grilling them, make sure one side of the grill is hotter than the other and cook the dogs on the cooler side for one minute on each side. Then transfer them to the grill's hot side until they're golden brown.

You can even cook your Nathan's dogs in the oven or microwave. Set the oven to 400 degrees Fahrenheit, put your hot dogs on a baking sheet lined with tin foil, and cook for 15 minutes or until golden brown. For the microwave, wrap them in a paper towel and cook on high for 40 to 50 seconds for each frank, adding 20 seconds until crispy.