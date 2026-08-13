American West Outlaw Black Bart May Have Dined On Luxury Meals At This San Francisco Hotel Still Open Today

One of our favorite side dishes with a good meal? A little history. That's why it's worth visiting some of the oldest restaurants in the United States, or learning where some of the most iconic stars of the past preferred to dine — from America's founding fathers to Old Hollywood starlets, there's so much to explore in some of the tastiest spots.

If you're a fan of all things Old West, you'll want to put a certain destination on your dining bucket list. It's believed the infamous outlaw Black Bart may have dined at The Palace Hotel in San Francisco (per True West Magazine). And The Palace's dining room is still operating — it may not technically be one of the best restaurants in San Francisco today, but it's absolutely a spot you shouldn't miss.

Black Bart, born Charles Elias Boles, was considered a "gentleman bandit." Some say he was born in England and immigrated to New York with his family – while others believe he was born in New York itself. Either way, he headed to California for the Gold Rush in the mid-19th century. After some more moving around, fighting for the Union in the Civil War, and getting married and fathering four children, he left it all behind to return to the West and rob stagecoaches. Naming himself after a dime-novel character at the time, Black Bart was active in the 1870s and 1880s, and became known for a few things: He left poems at some of his robberies, he was always polite and purportedly never fired his gun, and he was impeccably dressed. That's because the outlaw spent the money he stole on the finer things, from clothing to stays and meals at establishments like The Palace.