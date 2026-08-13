Wahlburgers' Best Burger Outperforms Its Signature

Wahlburgers is the brainchild of a highly talented family, each with their own claim to fame. Mark and Donnie Wahlberg made it big in the film and music industry, while brother Paul applied his talents in the culinary arts, opening the burgeoning Wahlburgers chain. While you can find everything from appetizers and salads to sandwiches and shakes, Wahlburgers burgers are the specialty that warranted an inclusion in the restaurant's name. We tasted and ranked eight burgers from Wahlburgers according to each burger's quality, cooking style, flavor, and cohesion. While you might think the signature Our Burger and Our Smash Burger would reign supreme with classic toppings and preparations, the first-place spot goes to one of Wahlburgers' most creative menu items: Pepperoni Smash.

Our favorite Wahlburgers burger is the unique pepperoni smash burger, combining two of America's favorite foods: pizza and burgers. Debuting in 2025, the pepperoni smash burger is relatively new compared to the signature originals, and features two certified Angus beef patties, provolone cheese, crispy julienne pepperoni, and is garnished with garlic butter and rosemary tomato jam. This burger epitomized umami-richness, with the beef, pepperoni, and sweet and savory tomato jam providing a balanced flavor explosion. The smash patties had the perfect crusty, caramelized edges and offered a thickness that didn't overwhelm the other ingredients. The spiciness of the pepperoni complemented the savory beef patties and creamy, slightly smoky flavor profile of provolone, while the garlic butter and herb infused tomato jam really accentuated the Italian pizza flavors.