Is Pinot Grigio Dry Or Sweet? What Wine Newbies Should Know
In a world of seemingly endless wine varieties, it can be difficult to remember the characteristics of each, especially if you don't drink wine very often or pay close attention to exactly what you're sipping on. If you're someone who is more particular about their wine being either dry or sweet, it's important to recall the whites that are more crisp and those that are more syrupy. For a dry glass of white wine, Pinot Grigio is usually a safe bet, with the exception of a certain type produced from a select region in Europe.
For the most part, these wines do tend to err on the drier side, although it's hard to make a blanket statement that there are no sweet Pinot Grigios. Generally, this variety is described as light bodied, of moderate acidity, crisp, and slightly dry, with some featuring more minerality than others. Tasting notes tend to include apple, almond, lemon, honey, and peach, but of course these flavors can all vary depending on the wine producer, as well as the weather and region the grapes are grown in. Pinot Grigio grapes thrive in cool and moderate climates, which is why Northern Italy is so well-suited to produce Pinot Grigio, as is Germany, Northern California, and the Pacific Northwest of the United States. Particularly dry but fruity Pinot Grigios come from Oregon's Willamette Valley. But in Alsace, France, this wine does tend to be made purposefully less dry and more sweet, so be sure that if you're seeking out a dry wine, you don't accidentally grab an Alsace Pinot Gris.
Tasting notes of Pinot Grigio and perfect pairings
Pinot Grigio is actually a variety of grape that originated in France. Known in French as Pinot Gris (gris meaning "gray"), it made it's way to Italy long ago, where it grows extremely well in the northern regions of Friuli-Venezia Giulia, Veneto, and Trentino-Alto Adige. This wine has expanded to be produced in many other parts of the world, notably the United States, Canada, Germany, Austria, and Hungary, as well as New Zealand, South Africa, and Australia.
As with any wine, it's important to know when to serve a Pinot Grigio versus, say, a Chardonnay or Sauvignon Blanc. In terms of pairings, Pinot Grigio usually pairs well with lighter foods like seafood (especially raw seafood), salads, and crudité spreads. It's a no-brainer to serve wines from Italy with Italian antipasto dishes and light pastas. Making a cheese board? Torta de Casar, Garrotxa, and Roncal are three cheeses that pair perfectly with Pinot Grigio. Out of everything you need to know about Pinot Grigio, the most important fact is that it's widely loved and worth trying all the varieties.