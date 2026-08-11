Is Pinot Grigio Dry Or Sweet? What Wine Newbies Should Know

In a world of seemingly endless wine varieties, it can be difficult to remember the characteristics of each, especially if you don't drink wine very often or pay close attention to exactly what you're sipping on. If you're someone who is more particular about their wine being either dry or sweet, it's important to recall the whites that are more crisp and those that are more syrupy. For a dry glass of white wine, Pinot Grigio is usually a safe bet, with the exception of a certain type produced from a select region in Europe.

For the most part, these wines do tend to err on the drier side, although it's hard to make a blanket statement that there are no sweet Pinot Grigios. Generally, this variety is described as light bodied, of moderate acidity, crisp, and slightly dry, with some featuring more minerality than others. Tasting notes tend to include apple, almond, lemon, honey, and peach, but of course these flavors can all vary depending on the wine producer, as well as the weather and region the grapes are grown in. Pinot Grigio grapes thrive in cool and moderate climates, which is why Northern Italy is so well-suited to produce Pinot Grigio, as is Germany, Northern California, and the Pacific Northwest of the United States. Particularly dry but fruity Pinot Grigios come from Oregon's Willamette Valley. But in Alsace, France, this wine does tend to be made purposefully less dry and more sweet, so be sure that if you're seeking out a dry wine, you don't accidentally grab an Alsace Pinot Gris.