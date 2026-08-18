These Bite-Sized Frozen Breakfast Sandwiches Are A Blank Slate For Bold Flavor

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The ability to pull a sandwich straight from the depths of the freezer and get it onto the breakfast table in literally one minute is the sort of futuristic luxury one expects from a science fiction story. But despite the modern ubiquity of frozen breakfast sandwiches, they are not all created equally. All of them can be nuked from frozen to edible in no time flat, but some are decidedly more deluxe than others. In our ranking of Jimmy Dean frozen breakfast foods, the second-to-last spot was held by the brand's Sausage Biscuit Snack Size Sandwiches — not because they weren't tasty, but simply because they were a bit plain.

These sausage breakfast sandwiches are quite compact, featuring just a small patty of sausage on an equally small biscuit. They come two to a plastic pouch, totalling just 340 calories between them, with eight grams of protein. A typical box comes with five such plastic pouches, so it's a perfect kit to get you through the work week — when breakfast is typically a hectic affair — so long as you can find joy in the relative simplicity of the meal.

As far as our reviewer was concerned, the biscuits were cute and fun in their diminutive presentation, but they simply were not interesting enough to deserve high praise. Compared to the best Jimmy Dean frozen breakfast food on the list, which features sausage, egg, and cheese sandwiched between blueberry pancakes, it's easy to see how this simpler offering could appear a bit spartan by comparison. For the optimists out there, however — and those with a bit of culinary flair up their sleeve — these tiny biscuits might just be the blank canvas they need to explore their breakfast dreams.