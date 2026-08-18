These Bite-Sized Frozen Breakfast Sandwiches Are A Blank Slate For Bold Flavor
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The ability to pull a sandwich straight from the depths of the freezer and get it onto the breakfast table in literally one minute is the sort of futuristic luxury one expects from a science fiction story. But despite the modern ubiquity of frozen breakfast sandwiches, they are not all created equally. All of them can be nuked from frozen to edible in no time flat, but some are decidedly more deluxe than others. In our ranking of Jimmy Dean frozen breakfast foods, the second-to-last spot was held by the brand's Sausage Biscuit Snack Size Sandwiches — not because they weren't tasty, but simply because they were a bit plain.
These sausage breakfast sandwiches are quite compact, featuring just a small patty of sausage on an equally small biscuit. They come two to a plastic pouch, totalling just 340 calories between them, with eight grams of protein. A typical box comes with five such plastic pouches, so it's a perfect kit to get you through the work week — when breakfast is typically a hectic affair — so long as you can find joy in the relative simplicity of the meal.
As far as our reviewer was concerned, the biscuits were cute and fun in their diminutive presentation, but they simply were not interesting enough to deserve high praise. Compared to the best Jimmy Dean frozen breakfast food on the list, which features sausage, egg, and cheese sandwiched between blueberry pancakes, it's easy to see how this simpler offering could appear a bit spartan by comparison. For the optimists out there, however — and those with a bit of culinary flair up their sleeve — these tiny biscuits might just be the blank canvas they need to explore their breakfast dreams.
Jimmy Dean sausage biscuits are a (nearly) blank breakfast canvas
There are, as it turns out, countless ways to upgrade a breakfast sandwich. And with something as simple as a sausage patty on a biscuit, it can be taken in lots of different directions. The most obvious thing to do is add some egg. It's totally possible to cook scrambled eggs in the microwave, so this doesn't actually slow down the process much at all. After that, a slice of your preferred cheese is a logical next step, but isn't entirely necessary. Better, perhaps, is a drizzle of your favorite breakfast condiments, like sriracha, ketchup, or Melinda's Black Truffle Hot Sauce — it goes beautifully with eggs. Or you can get even more creative by adding something like hash browns or sauteed peppers and onions, or even drawing inspiration from the Peruvian pan con chicharrón breakfast sandwich, and topping your sausage with sweet potato and salsa.
Speaking of sweet things, one of the benefits of this sandwich arriving sans egg and cheese is that it opens the door to less savory breakfast options as well. Maple-imbued breakfast sausage is a common sight these days, and there's a good reason for it. The delicate aromatic sweetness added by a drizzle of that brown syrup is a perfect complement to the salty, savory sausage. But this is just one of many potential sweet and salty breakfast biscuits to explore. A drizzle of hot honey or a swipe of jelly across the biscuit also brings depth to this otherwise simple sandwich without requiring more than a few seconds of effort. For the creative cook, these basic biscuits may actually be a boon, allowing each morning's breakfast to take on a slightly unique savor.