9 Of The Rarest Jack Daniel's Bottles Ever Made

Jack Daniel's has been a beloved whiskey for close to 200 years in America; it was established in the 1830s and became the first registered distillery in the United States in 1866. While it's typically one of the cheaper whiskey options at the liquor store, there are plenty of ultra-rare Jack Daniel's bottles out there worth significantly more than your typical $25 ones.

Whether they're limited-edition releases or simply rare due to their age or bottle design, there are plenty of collectors willing to pay hundreds if not thousands of dollars for these exclusive selections. Some bottles feature the same Old No. 7 style of whiskey sold in liquor stores, with its signature sweet and spicy taste, just dressed up in a fancier bottle. Others are so old they're not even drinkable today — which just goes to show that it's not just about the alcohol itself but about owning a piece of whiskey history. From vintage releases to bottles honoring cultural icons, here are some of the rarest and most valuable Jack Daniel's bottles ever sold.