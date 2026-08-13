9 Of The Rarest Jack Daniel's Bottles Ever Made
Jack Daniel's has been a beloved whiskey for close to 200 years in America; it was established in the 1830s and became the first registered distillery in the United States in 1866. While it's typically one of the cheaper whiskey options at the liquor store, there are plenty of ultra-rare Jack Daniel's bottles out there worth significantly more than your typical $25 ones.
Whether they're limited-edition releases or simply rare due to their age or bottle design, there are plenty of collectors willing to pay hundreds if not thousands of dollars for these exclusive selections. Some bottles feature the same Old No. 7 style of whiskey sold in liquor stores, with its signature sweet and spicy taste, just dressed up in a fancier bottle. Others are so old they're not even drinkable today — which just goes to show that it's not just about the alcohol itself but about owning a piece of whiskey history. From vintage releases to bottles honoring cultural icons, here are some of the rarest and most valuable Jack Daniel's bottles ever sold.
1912 Old Sour Mash Whiskey
If you traveled back in time a little over 100 years, this is what a bottle of Jack would have looked like. Produced in 1912, this particular bottle was made before nationwide Prohibition but during Tennessee's own prohibition era, when Jack Daniel's production was moved from Tennessee to St. Louis, Missouri and Birmingham, Alabama. At a 2020 auction, two of these bottles were sold together for $23,000, making it the most expensive and rarest selection on this list. With a bottle of this age and value still unopened, its actual taste remains a mystery.
1955 Old No. 7
While the label looks practically identical to the one we're familiar with today, this bottle of Jack Daniel's Old No. 7 whiskey was made in 1955 and bottled in 1960. The sheer fact that it still exists today, over 60 years later, is what makes it rare. As a result, these bottles are typically priced around $5,000 to $6,000. Although this bottle is unopened, it contains the same type of Old No. 7 that's on shelves today — we can only speculate about how time has affected its taste.
Sinatra Century
Frank Sinatra loved Jack Daniels and even called it the "nectar of the gods." It's fitting that his favorite whiskey producer honored his 100th birthday in 2015 with a limited-edition bottle named after him. Made from 100-proof whiskey, only 100 hand-selected barrels of this were produced, making it quite rare. These can go for a lot of money — one is currently listed at about $2,699. Reviewers praise its taste as strong yet well-balanced, with notes of cinnamon, nutmeg, and brown butter.
Silver Cornet
Typically, bottles of Jack Daniel's Old No. 7 are square, but the Silver Cornet has a notably distinct decanter, albeit with the same classic whiskey inside. It is named in honor of a band Jack personally assembled for his saloon in the late 1890s. The Silver Cornet was released in 1986, and while the bottles alone can go for hundreds, sealed ones with the alcohol intact can go for about $1,599 to $1,699. At 90 proof, it's described as having a smoky, oaky aroma with notes of toffee, dark chocolate, and spices.
1979 Belle of Lincoln
Similar to Silver Cornet, the Belle of Lincoln's bottle is what makes it special. It can run anywhere from $1,199 to $2,600. A post on r/whiskey confirmed its rarity, with commenters agreeing that it's a special bottle, even worthy of being a family heirloom. This limited-edition bottle, containing 90-proof whiskey, was originally released in 1979 as a commemorative decanter, based on a design by Jack Daniel himself.
Riverboat Captain
This pumpkin-shaped bottle is the Riverboat Captain, a special edition decanter from 1987 with 90-proof whiskey that sells for $6,999. A Reddit discussion in r/whiskey agrees it's rare and worth holding on to, especially if unopened. It's named in honor of the riverboat captains passing through Tennessee back in Jack Daniel's time – he befriended them in hopes they'd spread the good word about his whiskey.
Single Barrel Coy Hill
Released in 2021, Coy Hill is the highest-proof Jack Daniel's ever bottled, clocking in around 137.4 proof to 148.3 proof. Each barrel is bottled individually without blending, meaning that the proof and flavor can vary slightly from bottle to bottle, but it has been described as having an intensely smoky-sweet taste with a thick mouthfeel. One reviewer compared it to a pat of butter melting on a freshly baked pastry. Its status as a special release and a noteworthy record in Jack Daniel's history has pushed its prices to about $1,399.
14 Years Old Batch 1
In recent years, Jack Daniel's has branched out into 10, 12, and 14 year-old whiskeys. This bottle is from the very first batch of Jack Daniel's 14 Year Old release, making it extra appealing for collectors. Priced at $1,099, it's considered highly desirable due to its age and limited initial run. Not to mention its taste; reviewers rave about its vanilla bean scent and caramel, buttercream, and maraschino cherry flavor notes. For whiskey collectors who care about the "firsts," Batch 1 warrants a high price tag.
Prohibition 70th & 75th Anniversary Set
This commemorative set was made in honor of the 75th anniversary of the repeal of Prohibition, as well as the 70th anniversary of the reopening of Jack Daniel's distillery. Priced from about $1,499 to $1,999, this set combines historical significance with limited-edition status, making it an appealing choice for collectors. The whiskey inside is your standard Old No. 7, but in the eyes of collectors, it's what's on the outside that counts.