The Specific Reason Jack Daniel's Whiskey Is Packaged In Square Bottles

Jack Daniel's Tennessee whiskey has been produced for over 150 years and its fame is known worldwide. Spirits don't get much more familiar than this Tennessee whiskey, a true household name. But there's still plenty of fascinating information about this iconic brand to uncover. Tasting Table interviewed the distillery's own historian Nelson Eddy to dig into Jack Daniel's facts you likely didn't know, even if you're a big fan. One of the most interesting of those facts is why this whiskey comes in square bottles.

As if the brand wasn't recognizable enough, its packaging sets it apart from other whiskeys on any shelf. Why that square bottle — is there some deeply complex reason for it, do the angles play into capturing certain aromas? The answer is far simpler than that: Jack Daniel himself identified with the unique shape. When the distillery first started bottling its whiskey, a bottle salesman kept trying to find just the right bottle for Daniel. The perfectionist founder remained unimpressed by every option until the salesman decided to show him a last-resort bottle he was sure would be too strange because it was square instead of round. But that was just the ticket for Daniel, who remarked, "A square bottle for a square shooter like me." To him, the bottle represented the honesty of the pure, real-deal whiskey inside and the approach of the entire distillery.