The pan is your oyster when you're making fried rice. It's almost astonishing how many ways you can transform a dish made merely from day-old rice, some vegetables, a few proteins, and familiar staple condiments in the Asian kitchen. It should come as no surprise that even something as out-of-left-field as ketchup can fit right into this line-up, and even better still, it yields the most wonderful fried rice dishes that can possibly end up on your dining table.

Ketchup is arguably one of the most unique ingredients you can add to fried rice, and yet, it also feels like such a no-brainer once you truly consider it. This condiment brings to fried rice the same tangy, vibrant acidity that has made it such a beloved staple in countless other dishes. That distinctive intensity wraps around the rice's savory warmth, becoming all the more enticing as it deepens and transforms the flavor profile right from the baseline. Even more fascinating is the ketchup's sweet undertone, caramelizing the moment it meets the heat and giving the dish a whole other flavor dimension.

Of course, you might still have some hesitation due to fear of the ketchup turning the rice mushy. Rest assured, that's quite unlikely once the ingredients are rapidly tossed together over high heat. If you're using leftover rice, which has had enough time to harden up a bit, even better. The rice will slightly brown into the perfect in-between, tethering somewhere between crispy and tender, with the ketchup adding a subtle smoothness to each spoonful.