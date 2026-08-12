The Most Important Cooking Rule Beginners Need To Know, According To Reddit

The internet is great for many things, and learning how to cook is thankfully one of them. Reddit is a particularly good source for budding home chefs looking to expand their skillset. In fact, Redditors have agreed that there is one cooking rule that all beginner chefs should know before they learn the rest.

In the enormously popular Ask Reddit forum, someone posed a question: "Chefs of Reddit, what's one rule of cooking amateurs need to know?" Never one to be silent, professional chefs responded in droves with their advice, and one user's response emerged as the ultimate tip for those who are new to the kitchen. "A lot of the time when people add salt to a dish because they think it tastes flat, what it really needs is an acid like lemon juice or vinegar," the top comment said, and nearly 40,000 people agreed with their upvotes. Seasoning your dishes and layering flavors properly is key to preparing food that tastes like it was made by a professional. A squeeze of lemon juice over a piece of bland fish or a dash of vinegar in your homemade dipping sauce can be that extra touch that helps all of the other flavors bloom.