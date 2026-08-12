Many country singers lament about the fine whiskeys and bourbons produced in Tennessee, but at the end of the day, there are only so many brands that have truly made a name for themselves. When you think about those Tennessee whiskeys that meet all the requirements to classify as bourbon, you might be picturing Jack Daniel's or Benjamin Prichard's. Both are fine options for a nightcap, but we've had our eye on an unlikely competitor to steal the title of best bourbon brand from Tennessee: Uncle Nearest.

Even though this brand was only founded in 2017, it's already dominating the Tennessee whiskey market, which we discovered while highlighting the best bourbon brand from every state. Uncle Nearest is responsible for specially crafted bottles of premium Tennessee whiskey, including a toasted single-barrel whiskey, straight rye whiskey, a master blend whiskey, and everything in between. The company's 1884 Small Batch Whiskey, arguably its most popular bottle, is known for its silky texture, and smoky, caramel-forward flavor profile with notes of chocolate and cinnamon, compared to Jack Daniel's signature Old No. 7, which is known for a more woodsy, vanilla taste. A glass of Uncle Nearest 1884 will leave you with a smooth, lingering aftertaste, while a glass of Old No. 7 has a shorter, drier finish. Uncle Nearest's signature bottle also boasts a higher proof than Jack Daniel's, coming in at 93 proof, compared to JD's Old No. 7, which comes in at 80 proof.