Not Jack Daniel's: The Best Bourbon Brand From Tennessee Is Surprisingly New
Many country singers lament about the fine whiskeys and bourbons produced in Tennessee, but at the end of the day, there are only so many brands that have truly made a name for themselves. When you think about those Tennessee whiskeys that meet all the requirements to classify as bourbon, you might be picturing Jack Daniel's or Benjamin Prichard's. Both are fine options for a nightcap, but we've had our eye on an unlikely competitor to steal the title of best bourbon brand from Tennessee: Uncle Nearest.
Even though this brand was only founded in 2017, it's already dominating the Tennessee whiskey market, which we discovered while highlighting the best bourbon brand from every state. Uncle Nearest is responsible for specially crafted bottles of premium Tennessee whiskey, including a toasted single-barrel whiskey, straight rye whiskey, a master blend whiskey, and everything in between. The company's 1884 Small Batch Whiskey, arguably its most popular bottle, is known for its silky texture, and smoky, caramel-forward flavor profile with notes of chocolate and cinnamon, compared to Jack Daniel's signature Old No. 7, which is known for a more woodsy, vanilla taste. A glass of Uncle Nearest 1884 will leave you with a smooth, lingering aftertaste, while a glass of Old No. 7 has a shorter, drier finish. Uncle Nearest's signature bottle also boasts a higher proof than Jack Daniel's, coming in at 93 proof, compared to JD's Old No. 7, which comes in at 80 proof.
Uncle Nearest is turning heads
The Uncle Nearest name pays homage to the man that many credit as the father of American whiskey. Nathan "Nearest" Green was the first African American master whiskey distiller in the country and the man who taught Jack Daniel himself how to distill the liquor. Though history didn't keep a detailed record of Green's contributions to American whiskey, his name is well-known among distillers and caught the attention of future founder Fawn Weaver. Weaver traveled to Tennessee to speak with Green's relatives, where she connected with Green's great-great-granddaughter, Victoria Eady Butler, and named her master blender. Thus, Uncle Nearest's premium whiskey was born. Weaver would go on to become the founder of one of the most successful women-owned whiskey and bourbon brands to keep an eye on.
When it comes to making Uncle Nearest, the company's master blender and team of specialists utilize the traditional Lincoln County Process, which involves filtering the whiskey through sugar maple charcoal and leaving it to age in charred oak barrels. This is a common practice, one also used in Jack Daniel's whiskey. The overlap is understandable, considering Green once taught Daniels how to distill the liquor, but Weaver's company is taking a fresh leap at the time-honored tradition. The brand, at present, boasts more than 1,000 awards for its bourbons and American whiskeys, including the Double Gold award from the San Francisco World Spirits Competition (received four years in a row) and the Master Medal from American Whiskey Masters.