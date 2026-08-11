Transform Canned Tuna Into A Hearty Bread With Just 2 More Ingredients
Of the many dishes you can make with a can of tuna, bread might be the most unlikely. And yet, clever foodies and nutritionists have managed to make "tuna bread" with just three ingredients: tuna, eggs, and baking powder.
Whether you're on a low-carb, keto-friendly diet, are gluten-free, or simply curious, tuna bread is an easy recipe that's ready in under 20 minutes. Plus, it's made with protein-rich ingredients, so one loaf of tuna bread contains 70 grams of protein. It's hearty, filling, and practically carb-free. To make tuna bread, add 2 cans of drained tuna, 2 eggs, and 1 teaspoon of baking powder to a blender or food processor to blend until a smooth batter forms. Transfer the batter to a loaf pan and air fry or bake at 350 degrees Fahrenheit for 12 to 15 minutes.
A TikToK reviewer gave this tuna bread a whopping 9.8 out of 10 stars, stating, "It seems sketchy but this actually turned out really good." In a Reddit thread, a skeptical Redditor wrote, "I made the three ingredient "tuna bread" that's circulating around. Honestly not as stupid as I originally thought ... I'm surprised it held up so well." The bread looks bouncy and structurally sound in pictures and viral videos, making it the perfect keto-friendly, high-protein vessel for your next sandwich.
Ways to enjoy tuna bread
Tuna bread is savory without being fishy, yet you probably wouldn't want to take it into a sweet direction. While you might want to save peanut butter and jelly or nutella sandwiches for another keto-friendly bread like the viral cottage cheese flatbread, that still leaves plenty of sandwich and toast recipes to work with for tuna bread.
Eggs and tuna are a duo that famously tastes good considering the amount of tuna salad recipes with hard-boiled eggs in them. You can always honor the main ingredients and double up on your protein intake by adding your favorite tuna salad or creamy egg salad with some fresh crunchy lettuce, tomatoes, and red onions. You can also throw a few slices of cheddar cheese between two slices of tuna bread to air fry or toast in a skillet for a hybrid grilled cheese-tuna melt; you could add parsley and a slather of dijon mustard, which are the ingredients Kamala Harris adds for tastier tuna melts.
If you want a protein-packed breakfast, a couple of slices of tuna bread will make the perfect base for a fancy breakfast toast. Toast them in the air fryer or toaster oven to serve with mashed avocado, sprouts, a poached egg, and sriracha. Top tuna bread toast with hummus, cottage cheese, julienned veggies, and olives for a satisfying lunch spread. If you want to bring more flavor to the bread itself, you can always add more ingredients like herbs, spices, and aromatic powders.