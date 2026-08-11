Transform Canned Tuna Into A Hearty Bread With Just 2 More Ingredients

Of the many dishes you can make with a can of tuna, bread might be the most unlikely. And yet, clever foodies and nutritionists have managed to make "tuna bread" with just three ingredients: tuna, eggs, and baking powder.

Whether you're on a low-carb, keto-friendly diet, are gluten-free, or simply curious, tuna bread is an easy recipe that's ready in under 20 minutes. Plus, it's made with protein-rich ingredients, so one loaf of tuna bread contains 70 grams of protein. It's hearty, filling, and practically carb-free. To make tuna bread, add 2 cans of drained tuna, 2 eggs, and 1 teaspoon of baking powder to a blender or food processor to blend until a smooth batter forms. Transfer the batter to a loaf pan and air fry or bake at 350 degrees Fahrenheit for 12 to 15 minutes.

A TikToK reviewer gave this tuna bread a whopping 9.8 out of 10 stars, stating, "It seems sketchy but this actually turned out really good." In a Reddit thread, a skeptical Redditor wrote, "I made the three ingredient "tuna bread" that's circulating around. Honestly not as stupid as I originally thought ... I'm surprised it held up so well." The bread looks bouncy and structurally sound in pictures and viral videos, making it the perfect keto-friendly, high-protein vessel for your next sandwich.