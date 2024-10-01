The 2 Key Ingredients Kamala Harris Adds For Tastier Tuna Melts

Canned tuna smothered with mayonnaise and melty cheddar cheese are the heart and soul of the tuna melt, but the quintessential sandwich is much more than that. For many, this simple staple is just as comforting as a grilled cheese or a PB&J. Like those sandwiches, however, there are always controversies that arise regarding how they should be made. Do you add red onions? What about celery? And how much mayonnaise really belongs on the sandwich? Vice President Kamala Harris, whose 2024 presidential campaign has been full of foodie moments, has her own strong opinions on how a tuna melt should be made, and her recipe includes two not-so-common ingredients: Dijon mustard and parsley.

Back in 2020, Harris shared her recipe on Instagram Live after Virginia senator Mark Warner's tuna melt recipe video went viral for a few reasons. Warner's recipe involved an undrained can of tuna, a concerning amount of mayonnaise, and the controversial use of a microwave, and inspired Harris to show him how it's done. Her recipe uses toasted brown bread, canned tuna, finely chopped celery, red onion, dijon mustard, lemon juice, sliced cheddar, parsley, salt, and pepper. The addition of mustard and parsley take the humble tuna melt to a whole new level, bringing both a mild hint of spice and a bit of earthiness to the simple sandwich.