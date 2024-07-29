Your Tuna Melt Is Begging For A Spicy Upgrade

Creamy tuna salad, sharp cheddar cheese, and, sometimes, leafy lettuce or sliced tomatoes piled between two slices of toasted bread make a classic tuna melt. The sandwich might be one of the more popular mainstay offerings at delis, diners, and sandwich shops across the country with countless ingredient upgrades. For example, you can mix celery and onion into tuna salad itself for crunch or add pickled vegetables to your tuna melt for tangy bites — but what about an element of spice?

If you're someone who puts a dash or two of hot sauce on every meal, then it's a no-brainer to give your next tuna melt a spicy upgrade from the start. There are an array of ingredients to add as toppings to the sandwich for a kick of heat in each bite. Start with pickled jalapeños or banana peppers to give a tangy and spicy element to your tuna melt. Or use freshly-sliced jalapeños for more of a kick by adding them with the cheese then melting the two ingredients together. Another easy way to spice up a tuna melt is to swap the cheddar with pepper jack cheese.