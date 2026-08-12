The Most Affordable Fast Food Fried Chicken Chain Is Known For Its New Orleans Style

Remember when fast food was actually cheap? It seems being able to get a filling meal at a fast food restaurant for under 5 bucks has gone the way of Blockbuster Video. Trying to feed an entire family on fast food without needing to check your bank account balance first? Good luck. And most fast food value menus are a thing of the past. It used to be that fast food fried chicken chains were among the best places to get a lot of food for your money, but customers increasingly complain about how expensive KFC has gotten, especially for family-sized meals. Fortunately, Popeyes has managed to keep prices on the lower end without sacrificing quality, taking the top spot in our affordability ranking of fast food chicken chains.

What started as a single chicken restaurant in a New Orleans suburb in 1972 quickly grew into a major competitor to KFC, with Popeyes standing out for its unique blend of Cajun seasonings and spices. In just a few short years, there were 24 Popeyes locations across Louisiana, and the chain only grew from there. In fact, 2023 saw Popeyes actually overtook KFC as the number 2 chicken chain in the U.S. behind Chick-Fil-A. And some of that surely has to do with KFC becoming too expensive for what it offers, while Popeyes has managed to maintain the balance customers are looking for: affordable prices and a high-quality product made with 100% chicken.