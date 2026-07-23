14 Fast Food Chicken Chains, Ranked By Affordability

It's impossible to talk about this country's culinary traditions without mentioning fast food. Embedded in our culture since the early 20th century, Americans have come to depend on the quick and cheap nature of these crowd-pleasing chains. With that said, these models are evolving in several ways.

Positively, fast food is starting to stretch beyond the original drive-thru establishments. Fast casual and store-within-a-store models expand the possibilities of fast food, providing customers with more options to pick up an inexpensive meal with ease. Also, more ways of serving fast food means more variance in products. Once just hamburger and fries, these franchises have adapted to supply healthier options, more balanced dishes, and different types of cuisine. For the busy parent or an employee on their lunch break, this is definitely an improvement.

With this change comes another evolution — one that's not so welcome. Rising costs of food includes fast food, especially stores that center their menu around chicken. Once dependent on these businesses, customers complain that fast food corporations' tenet of affordability has gone out the window.

Fast foodies on a budget now have to dodge certain businesses; however, there are still opportunities to order chicken on the cheap without sacrificing convenience or quality. By sifting through menus, considering customer feedback, and surveying recent changes, we've ranked 14 fast food chicken chains based on affordability.