14 Fast Food Chicken Chains, Ranked By Affordability
It's impossible to talk about this country's culinary traditions without mentioning fast food. Embedded in our culture since the early 20th century, Americans have come to depend on the quick and cheap nature of these crowd-pleasing chains. With that said, these models are evolving in several ways.
Positively, fast food is starting to stretch beyond the original drive-thru establishments. Fast casual and store-within-a-store models expand the possibilities of fast food, providing customers with more options to pick up an inexpensive meal with ease. Also, more ways of serving fast food means more variance in products. Once just hamburger and fries, these franchises have adapted to supply healthier options, more balanced dishes, and different types of cuisine. For the busy parent or an employee on their lunch break, this is definitely an improvement.
With this change comes another evolution — one that's not so welcome. Rising costs of food includes fast food, especially stores that center their menu around chicken. Once dependent on these businesses, customers complain that fast food corporations' tenet of affordability has gone out the window.
Fast foodies on a budget now have to dodge certain businesses; however, there are still opportunities to order chicken on the cheap without sacrificing convenience or quality. By sifting through menus, considering customer feedback, and surveying recent changes, we've ranked 14 fast food chicken chains based on affordability.
15. Dave's Hot Chicken
One glance at the menu, and you'll see Dave's prices aren't low. Defenders of the famous hot chicken chain note that the portions are deceivingly large and even shareable; however, this fact doesn't make it any less rough on the wallet.
Individual orders from this fast casual restaurant's standard menu include loaded fries for around $7, four mini sliders for $7.99, and slider and fries combos starting $10.99. This is about as cheap as Dave's entry prices get, with more expensive combos reaching the $18 point. Family meals are much more — 20 mini sliders cost $45, 10 tenders are $55, 10 sliders are $75, and 10 cauliflower sliders are a whopping $95.
Sure, these options feed way more people, but a bill? These prices are unsettling to see on a fine dining menu, let alone one in a fast casual restaurant. Even with factors of quality and portion considered, the sticker shock is disconcerting and could set a new, very unwelcome precedent for fast food and fast casual pricing.
14. Jollibee
With 103 North American stores and counting, Philippines-based Jollibee is winning over fans with its one-of-a-kind flavors. It's an experience unlike any other chicken chain around, serving sides and dishes like its Peach Mango Pie, chicken and spaghetti combos, Mangonada Paradise Freeze, Palabok Fiesta, and more.
However, when it comes to cost, it's hard to even associate Jollibee's with the category of fast food. For example, the Chickenjoy Bucket includes 6 pieces of chicken and gravy for an exorbitant $17.99, no sides or drinks included. A 2-piece Jollibee meal costs $12, which is more than double the cost of many competitor combos on this list. Sides hover around $5 — another number that other chains slash in half. Single chicken sandwiches are priced as high as $8.99.
Some chains' affordability ratings are saved by coupon discounts, but not Jollibee's. Promotions are doled out sparingly and still keep costs way higher than other chicken chains; notably, a 12-piece chicken bucket for $25 is Jollibee's premier coupon. Portion sizes don't save the franchise's case either – family-style options aren't generating leftovers for big groups. We commend the chain for providing a completely original culinary experience, but it's just nowhere near others in the affordability race.
13. El Pollo Loco
El Pollo Loco takes a different angle on poultry. At this fast casual restaurant, a large menu of burritos, bowls, tacos, tostadas, and more provides plentiful options for customers on-the-go.
Fast? Yes. Economical? No. El Pollo Loco gets away with higher prices for its priorities of sustenance for less calories and health-conscious options. On that same note, these kinds of items sit around the $15 range. If you want a taste the franchise's new high protein menu, you have to pay sit-down-dinner prices. Loyalty members can participate in the chain's "Loco Friday Drops," but the weekly drop seems oddly pointed towards sweepstakes instead of consistent coupons.
El Pollo's family meal pricing is somewhat fair; for example, eight pieces of chicken starts at $21. Some individual items are also manageable, like burrito combos starting at $5.99. Even so, the affordability aspect really comes into question when we think about alternative options. For these kinds of prices and ingredients, there's likely an authentic Mexican restaurant or food truck nearby that's ten times fresher and tastier for a fourth of the price.
12. Golden Chick
Golden Chick has many fans, but not necessarily for affordability. The Lucky 13 is the standout deal, but it's not spectacular. For $20, customers get 13 tenders, four rolls, and sauce. The chain sometimes features the option to add four sides to this deal for an additional $9, but this is not always the case. If you'd rather go the individual options route, these items aren't inexpensive either. Sandwiches start at roughly $7 and combos start at $9.
Even so, customers cheerlead for the Chick when it's placed among its competitors. "Golden Chick blows the doors off other chicken places," says one satisfied customer on Reddit.
While most fast-food chicken chains focus on indulgent comfort food, Golden Chick provides good-for-you options like vegetable sides, nourishing rolls, and rotisserie chicken. Healthier, nutrient-rich, and balanced, the meals from Golden Chick present more like a homemade dinner than a bag of chicken on-the-go. Keeping in mind takeout options that serve the same purpose, Golden Chick's prices are pretty good — but not really a steal.
11. Chester's Chicken
In terms of its business model, Chester's fits in the QSR category, standing for "quick service restaurants." This business strategy usually saves money by employing less staff, which means Chester's can likely afford to cut prices for customers. Is that the case with this corporation?
Individual chicken tenders are $1.99, while combos start at $10 for three tenders, sauce, and potato wedges. Bone-in options cost a little extra, with combos starting at $11.99. Chicken biscuit sandwiches stay at $4.99. Surprisingly expensive for a QSR, the $33.99 Family Meal comes with two sides, four biscuits, and eight pieces of chicken. Overall, the prices are okay — but probably a little too high for this kind of model.
Chester's Chicken does stand out to customers for maintaining quality, care, and taste at a decent price. However, there's another caveat: Chester's layout points to a possible lack of consistency. The chain sometimes depends on outside employees to execute preparation, which can lead to hit-or-miss experiences that don't justify the cost.
10. Chick-fil-A
A discussion on fast food chicken chains is rarely without mention of Chick-fil-A, and this list is no different. The incredibly popular Chick-fil-A has an impressive fanbase.
Pricewise, the menu evens out as reasonable. Chick-fil-A's most basic sandwich is $5 (not bad) but combos start at around $11. Family meals hike up to around $30, which is comparatively pretty high for boneless chicken strips. The 10-strip deal is the starting point and comes with four treats, four sides, and sauce. Although $30 is a higher price to pay than many family meals on this list, there's one more detail that balances the chain's affordability rating. Chick-fil-A provides choices of healthy sides of salads and fruit cups, an uncommon occurrence in the chicken chain world. For some, a few extra bucks could be a worthy fee for essential vitamins and nutrients.
Like others, Chick-fil-A's affordability rating also hinges on digital coupons. The chain has smartly capitalized on its large fanbase by developing a tier-based rewards system. By stacking rewards, trips to Chick-fil-A can get more affordable over time. On the flipside, occasional Chick-fil-A visitors may want to choose a different chain.
9. Church's Texas Chicken
Church's is revered for its well-loved honey-butter biscuits and dark meat deals, with customers willing to pay a moderate price. This Texas-born chain features family meal combos that include 10 pieces of chicken, two sides, and five honey-butter biscuits at a starting price of $32. Customers can expect a price range of $11.09 to $14.99 for individual meals, which is on the high end compared to combos at other establishments. However, Church's Chicken wins over savers with the Texas 2PC Feast. This combo arguably its best everyday deal, which comes with a honey-butter biscuit and sauce for $5.89.
Getting to know the chicken chain's best deals is a more elusive process, as they are only revealed through Church's Real Rewards. Still, the chicken staple continually gives out cost-cutting coupons that don't require membership, like limited time offers of the Texas 2PC Feast for $3.79. Ultimately, whether Church's is a cost-effective choice or not comes down to the coupons.
8. Raising Cane's
Raising Cane's is a versatile chicken-centered establishment with both dine-in and drive-thru options. Made for those on the road or in a rush, the menu accommodates many scenarios.
To put Cane's prices in perspective, a kid's combo is $6.79, with individual adult meals starting at $9.89 for a 3-tender combo. A la carte options are pretty standard, with coleslaw, toast, one piece of chicken, and fries all under $3 each. Prices exceed the cheap range for bigger events or groups; the "25 Fingers" Tailgate meal only comes with chicken fingers and sauces for a price of $42.
Catering to busy families in need of a quick dinner replacement, Raising Cane's priorities point to maximizing the amount of value per dollar instead of overall price. The chain turns out rich and high-quality menu items that are packed with protein and portioned generously. One customer on Reddit exalts the chain by saying, "the chicken is also really high quality. Very tender and juicy, and cooked just right every time." Raising Cane's doesn't necessarily win in affordability; however, the quality and convenience justify the price.
7. Bojangles
Through promotions, filling menu items, app deals, and meals that go beyond family sizing, Bojangles manages to stay competitively inexpensive.
Bojangles' cleverly coined BOGO promotion is its most notable deal. On Tuesdays, customers can apply a buy-one-get-one-free deal to Bojangles' 3-piece tender combos, which includes a side, biscuit, and drink per combo. To clarify, that's two 3-piece tender combos for just 10 bucks. Bojangles is also known for its chicken tenders, which overpower other chain options in size. It's a pretty stellar deal but is only offered one day a week.
In terms of the rest of the menu, Bojangles does have other budget-friendly bites, like the hearty and flavorful biscuit sandwiches for just around $5. However, the chain is not the top option for saving on family meals. Even its most affordable family meal deals are still on the pricey side, like the 12-piece chicken tender option for $36. With that said, the meal comes with three sides, six biscuits, and a half gallon of iced tea.
Bojangles also markets itself as a top choice for tailgate catering. Standard pricing for Big Bo Boxes may be upwards $50 or more, but the packs offer valuable variety and big portions. Ultimately, Bojangles' prices can be finagled by downloading the Bojangles' app. At the very least, you can snag a Bo's Chicken Sandwich for free.
6. Krispy Krunchy Chicken
Krispy Krunchy Chicken follows a "store-in-a-store" model, which may account for the company's crowd-pleasing prices. At participating gas stations, convenience stores, and more, customers can find chicken and sides made with surprisingly high-quality ingredients and spices for pretty cheap.
Some critiques on location bring up questions of quality control, but many customers still count it as a reigning favorite. Take this Reddit user's profound announcement as an example -– "I don't always eat fried chicken. But when I do, I prefer Krispy Krunchy Chicken at the Chevron station in Ball Ground, GA."
Getting into numbers, this chicken chain's combo boxes start as low as $6.29 for a 2-piece meal, which includes their signature honey biscuits. All additional sides are under $3, with several classic options to choose from. For family-style options, their Jumbo Tenders Family Meal includes 12 pieces of chicken, six biscuits, and potato wedges for under $30. It's not the absolute cheapest, but hey — one could easily spend more for less on processed, mass-produced gas station snacks.
5. Wingstop
Wingstop is technically a fast casual operation. Although it doesn't have a drive-thru, it does offer fast delivery and even faster counter service and pickup options. Wingstop's menu is generally very affordable; however, the standout item is the 20-piece meal deal.
This family-style meal deal includes 20 pieces of boneless chicken with a choice of original Wingstop sauce flavors, high-quality seasoning, and the ability to mix and match. Beyond chicken, this Wingstop package also includes large fries and two dips in the overall price. For a total of $17, this is an incredible deal.
Not interested in family-style ordering? The counter-service spot also has super cheap and satiating lunch deals from time to time. Keep your eyes peeled for a promotion that includes five boneless wings, fries, and a drink for just $5. In addition, Wingstop's $5 Flavor Cravings menu offers sandwiches, tenders, fries, and more.
4. Royal Farms
Royal Farms is one of the fast food adjacent features on this list. Technically a convenience store and gas station chain, the Baltimore business also sells chicken –- top-notch, affordable chicken that's been cooking since 1959. Arguably the sleeper of this competition, the lesser-known Royal Farms is not available everywhere. However, customers in close proximity praise the flavor and quality, proving you can find some of the best food in convenience stores.
With value being a component of affordability, Royal Farms gains its spot in the top three. The chicken consistently wins over loyal customers for being extra crispy and fresh, thanks in part to the pressure fryer cooking method. Ultimately, it's the "Always Fresh, Never Frozen" promise that catapults Royal Farms.
All of this quality control, and it's still more inexpensive than most. The chain offers a $10 Chicken Combo Box which contains four pieces of chicken, fries, and a biscuit. Hearty two-piece meals start at $7, with inexpensive sides a la carte. Royal Farms locations often offer 8-piece or 10-piece family meal deals for only $15. Prices consistently stay in this almost unbeatable range.
3. KFC
KFC is undoubtedly well-known, likely due to its high marks for affordability and convenience. Of its quintessential offerings, the "Taste of KFC" value menu and "Tuesday Bucket" are among the most lasting and economical deals the chain offers.
Through KFC's tradition of the "Tuesday Bucket" promotion, customers can snag 8-piece buckets of chicken for $10. Better yet, the chain just recently expanded this once-a-week deal to rotating $10 family deals for each day of the week. Kentucky Fried Chicken's large format choices are a smart move for solo diners as well, with one Redditor declaring they can "get 3 days of meals easy" from KFC's family meals.
The classic "Taste of KFC" menu has evolved in terms of items featured, but its pricing stays extremely budget-friendly. Even its standard prices beat the deals of tough competitors with 2-piece chicken combos for $4.99 and 4-piece combos for $10, each including sides of mashed potatoes and gravy with biscuits for good measure. Digital members can claim even more incredible deals, like 12-piece chicken meals for just $15. All in all, both KFC's in-person menu and website are teeming with generous bargains.
2. Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen
If you're in need of a fried chicken fix, we think Popeyes is the best on-the-cheap option. Popeyes is the talk of the town in deal-hunting online forums, with its crown jewel being the $6 Big Box deal. The Big Box includes two or three pieces of chicken (depending on bone-in or tender pieces), two sides, and a biscuit for $6. Also worth mentioning is its 2-piece Tuesday deal, which offers two pieces of bone-in chicken for $2.49.
The deals don't stop there, as Popeyes offers extremely competitive family meal options. One meal deal includes nine pieces of bone-in chicken, one large side, and four biscuits, which feeds 4-6 people for a total of $20. And although Popeyes promotions are subject to change, the franchise is always featuring hard-to-beat bargains. On the permanent menu, many individual items stay around $5 while combo options under $10 abound.
Other accolades are directed at Popeyes' digital discounts, which cut costs for budgeting customers who've downloaded the app. Popeye Rewards, the chain's version of loyalty rewards, offer points back on purchases. Members earn 10 points for each dollar spent, making Popeyes even more affordable for the restaurant's regulars.
Popeyes is cheap, but its quality is not. Die-hard fans keep coming back for expertly executed chicken orders at unrivaled prices. One Reddit reviewer notes, "Popeyes chicken sandwich is seriously good and beats a lot of similar sandwiches I've had at more upscale chicken places."
1. Methodology
In the vast realm of fast restaurant chains, we ranked the affordability of these 14 fast food chicken chains by comparing and contrasting several factors between these establishments.
First, we compared similar offerings like 2-piece combos and family meal deals to see how each chicken chain varied in price from each other. Reviews and online forums were also essential in understanding the value of deals, portion sizes, and quality of products beyond just dollar amount. In today's digital world, online coupons and rewards systems can be a major influence on overall price. We delved into this area to determine which chicken chains exceeded expectations.
Because surging fast food prices are a somewhat new development, it was important to search for current sources. Additionally, we reviewed surveys that pointed to any recent changes to these businesses' models. Through all of these determinations, it became clear which fast food chicken chains surpass the status quo, make the cut, and miss the mark in the arena of affordability.