This Chicken Sandwich Chain Has A Strong Hold On Younger Generations
Fried chicken chains have blossomed in recent years, forming a growing chunk of popular fast food restaurants, including the decades-old KFC and Popeye's, along with relatively newer counterparts such as Chick-fil-A, Raising Cane's, and smaller regionally-specific chains. By some accounts, these chicken enterprises collectively scoop in multiple billions of dollars in annual sales revenue, with a lot of that love coming from younger generations.
Putting so-called "chicken wars" aside, it's fairly easy to recognize the firm grip of one chain in particular on the hearts and appetites of young diners. That would be Chick-Fil-A with its 3400-plus thriving restaurants dotted across the United States. In Piper Sandler's semiannual "Taking Stock With Teens" survey in Spring 2025, the Atlanta-based chicken chain took the Number One spot for favorite chain restaurants with teens and Gen Z diners.
It ranked solidly ahead of other chains with popular chicken sandwiches, including McDonald's and Raising Canes. And that's not even a one-off for a specific generation, since the same survey has placed Chick-fil-A on top for seven years in a row. So, as one wave of teenagers moves on into college and young adulthood, another fresh wave of young customers keep choosing Chick-fil-A's fried chicken. Official surveys are telling, but so are the more informal online lists based on everyday customer reviews, such as one from Yelp focusing specifically on fast food chicken sandwiches.
Why so much young love for Chick-fil-A
America's favorite fast food chicken sandwich, according to Yelp, is again Chick-fil-A, which aligns with teen surveys showing the overall chain's top-spot popularity. The list compiled by Yelp reveals the top 20 chicken sandwich chains in 2025 based on Yelp user comments, placing Chick-fil-A on top for its simple Southern-staple sandwich with seasoned chicken tucked inside a toasted buttered bun. Coming in second and third, respectively, were Dave's Hot Chicken and Raising Cane's chicken fingers turned into a sandwich with Cane's signature sauce.
As for why teens and younger generations contribute heavily to this overall love for Chick-fil-A, it could easily include the social element — a comfortable, affordable place with a well-loved menu and a known demographic of like-minded peers. But it's more than that, as the company has purposefully leaned into things that younger customers tend to value, including holdovers from the pandemic years, including easy drive-thru experiences, extra lanes, and well-coordinated curbside pickup and delivery.
Technology likely enters the equation as well, with tech-assisted inside ordering via tablets and app-based ordering for pickups. But in the end, young people also value the same things as any age demographic, such as tasty, high-quality food, speedy service, accurate orders, friendliness, and good customer service in general. For a deeper look at the Chick-fil-A menu inspiring such devotion, check out our ranked list of 15 Chick-fil-A chicken items, and discover the only place In the world where diners get all-you-can-eat Chick-Fil-A.