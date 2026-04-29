This Chicken Sandwich Chain Has A Strong Hold On Younger Generations

Fried chicken chains have blossomed in recent years, forming a growing chunk of popular fast food restaurants, including the decades-old KFC and Popeye's, along with relatively newer counterparts such as Chick-fil-A, Raising Cane's, and smaller regionally-specific chains. By some accounts, these chicken enterprises collectively scoop in multiple billions of dollars in annual sales revenue, with a lot of that love coming from younger generations.

Putting so-called "chicken wars" aside, it's fairly easy to recognize the firm grip of one chain in particular on the hearts and appetites of young diners. That would be Chick-Fil-A with its 3400-plus thriving restaurants dotted across the United States. In Piper Sandler's semiannual "Taking Stock With Teens" survey in Spring 2025, the Atlanta-based chicken chain took the Number One spot for favorite chain restaurants with teens and Gen Z diners.

It ranked solidly ahead of other chains with popular chicken sandwiches, including McDonald's and Raising Canes. And that's not even a one-off for a specific generation, since the same survey has placed Chick-fil-A on top for seven years in a row. So, as one wave of teenagers moves on into college and young adulthood, another fresh wave of young customers keep choosing Chick-fil-A's fried chicken. Official surveys are telling, but so are the more informal online lists based on everyday customer reviews, such as one from Yelp focusing specifically on fast food chicken sandwiches.