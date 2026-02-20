The Only Place In The World Where All-You-Can-Eat Chick-Fil-A Exists

Let's be honest: There are definitely not as many all-you-can-eat buffets as there should be. Sure, places like Golden Corral and CiCi's still exist, but who wouldn't give their right foot for an all-you-can-eat buffet of McDonald's fries or Sonic's tater tots? While we might never have the chance to overload our plates with Whataburger entrees, there's hope for chicken lovers who happen to live in Oklahoma, as the University of Oklahoma is home to the world's only all-you-can-eat Chick-fil-A.

In the midst of the University of Oklahoma's campus, excited patrons can find the all-you-can-eat Chick-fil-A located in the Couch Restaurants cafeteria, which is essentially a massive food hall filled with 13 other food vendors. Students can access the Chick-fil-A by using their meal plans, but outside patrons are still welcome to dine in the food hall by paying around $14 for breakfast time and around $16 for lunch and dinner time. Restaurant employees can only give you one entree and one side at a time, but you can come back through the line as many times as you'd like in your dining period, and there's no limit on sauce quantities (here's a ranking of the best Chick-fil-A sauces, in case you need it).