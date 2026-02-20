The Only Place In The World Where All-You-Can-Eat Chick-Fil-A Exists
Let's be honest: There are definitely not as many all-you-can-eat buffets as there should be. Sure, places like Golden Corral and CiCi's still exist, but who wouldn't give their right foot for an all-you-can-eat buffet of McDonald's fries or Sonic's tater tots? While we might never have the chance to overload our plates with Whataburger entrees, there's hope for chicken lovers who happen to live in Oklahoma, as the University of Oklahoma is home to the world's only all-you-can-eat Chick-fil-A.
In the midst of the University of Oklahoma's campus, excited patrons can find the all-you-can-eat Chick-fil-A located in the Couch Restaurants cafeteria, which is essentially a massive food hall filled with 13 other food vendors. Students can access the Chick-fil-A by using their meal plans, but outside patrons are still welcome to dine in the food hall by paying around $14 for breakfast time and around $16 for lunch and dinner time. Restaurant employees can only give you one entree and one side at a time, but you can come back through the line as many times as you'd like in your dining period, and there's no limit on sauce quantities (here's a ranking of the best Chick-fil-A sauces, in case you need it).
This is Chick-fil-A on-campus dining like no other
This may be the Chick-fil-A of your dreams, but it's worth noting that the food hall's dining menu looks a little different than a standard Chick-fil-A. Patrons can choose from a limited entree menu that includes the original Chick-fil-A sandwich, the grilled chicken sandwich, or various counts of nuggets, along with waffle fries as their only side option. According to a student on Instagram, this particular Chick-fil-A location doesn't use peanut oil to cook its food, so the taste will also vary slightly from standard locations (here's why peanut oil is commonly used for frying).
The limited menu doesn't seem to bother patrons, who sometimes use the other options for dining in the food hall to create wacky combinations, such as a Chick-fil-A nugget-covered pizza. Another small stipulation of the all-you-can-eat aspect is that patrons cannot take any of the food to go and must finish their meal(s) while still in the food hall, which shouldn't be a problem for serious Chick-fil-A enthusiasts. If you're in the mood to test out this unique Chick-fil-A experience, keep in mind that the food stand opens for breakfast at 7:00 a.m. and offers lunch from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. and dinner from 4:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. This location is also fully closed on weekends, yet another difference from standard Chick-fil-A locations that only close on Sundays, among 14 other mistakes you should avoid when ordering at Chick-fil-A.