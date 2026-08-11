Not Cheesecake Factory — This Upscale Chain Makes Cheesecake In-House From Scratch

When cheesecake cravings strike, The Cheesecake Factory may first come to mind, but there's another chain serving up slices that customers can't get enough of. Though Ruth's Chris Steak House has made a name for its strict quality standards and USDA Prime beef, its dessert menu is also a standout feature. Its cheesecakes get the same level of care as the steaks from the chefs in the kitchen.

The restaurant's classic cheesecake recipe is made in-house from scratch, and customers are raving about it. "This cheesecake was easily the best we've EVER had," wrote a pleased visitor on Instagram. "I get this cheesecake every time I go there," added another fan on Facebook.

The Cheesecake Factory may have a long list of flavors to choose from, but Ruth's Chris focuses on nailing one classic recipe. Each slice offers a creamy dessert nestled in a buttery graham cracker crust. It is plated with fresh berries and sweet sauce, making the plate as pretty to look at as the dessert is delicious to eat.