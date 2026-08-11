Not Cheesecake Factory — This Upscale Chain Makes Cheesecake In-House From Scratch
When cheesecake cravings strike, The Cheesecake Factory may first come to mind, but there's another chain serving up slices that customers can't get enough of. Though Ruth's Chris Steak House has made a name for its strict quality standards and USDA Prime beef, its dessert menu is also a standout feature. Its cheesecakes get the same level of care as the steaks from the chefs in the kitchen.
The restaurant's classic cheesecake recipe is made in-house from scratch, and customers are raving about it. "This cheesecake was easily the best we've EVER had," wrote a pleased visitor on Instagram. "I get this cheesecake every time I go there," added another fan on Facebook.
The Cheesecake Factory may have a long list of flavors to choose from, but Ruth's Chris focuses on nailing one classic recipe. Each slice offers a creamy dessert nestled in a buttery graham cracker crust. It is plated with fresh berries and sweet sauce, making the plate as pretty to look at as the dessert is delicious to eat.
A secret recipe that is seriously sweet
The restaurant maintains that its cheesecake recipe came from Ruth Fertel herself, who opened the first restaurant in 1965 and named cheesecake as her favorite dessert. Reddit threads have attempted to dissect the recipe to try to replicate the dessert at home. Some customers have pleaded with Ruth's Chris to ship the cheesecake, but visiting in person is the only option for enjoying the treat. In addition to the taste, visitors have gushed over the size of the dessert.
Count on spending around $16 for an order, but the price can vary depending on the location. In addition to the classic cheesecake, a chocolate cheesecake has also graced the menu. For those wanting a more decadent dessert, customers have also recommended the flourless chocolate cake, but once you try the cheesecake, there may not be another option. "The cheesecake at Ruth's Chris has probably ruined cheesecake for me forever. I don't think it's possible to ever eat another cheesecake without comparing it to this," wrote one visitor on Instagram. Indulge at your own risk.