Say Goodbye To Bland Baked Beans With One Swicy Ingredient

Baked beans can go one of two ways. They're either deliciously creamy and packed with flavor or they're completely bland. If you get the good kind, they can really complement a heavy plate of smoked brisket or scrambled eggs, but if baked beans are dry and tasteless, they'll probably end up getting pushed aside and forgotten about. If you want to make sure that your baked beans end up sweet, smoky, and slightly spicy, then there's one ingredient you need to try out: hot honey.

Hot honey has taken the culinary world by storm in recent years. The lightly spiced condiment, which was popularized by the release of Mike's Hot Honey in 2010, is available in almost every pizzeria across America now and is often added to a range of other dishes like chicken wings, roasted vegetables, and breakfast sandwiches. When you use it on baked beans, it adds a mild heat and touch of sweetness that's balanced but robust; it's a little kick that keeps things interesting.

Incorporating it is also incredibly simple. All you need to do is drizzle some of your favorite hot honey into the beans before they're cooked and stir it through alongside all the other ingredients. You'll want to use about 2 tablespoons of hot honey for every 1 cup of beans.