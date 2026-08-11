The Best No-Sugar-Added Vanilla Ice Cream Is Cheaper Than Breyer's And Edy's

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Vanilla ice cream is a classic. It's creamy, refreshing, sweet, and serves as the perfect filling for ice cream sandwiches, the topping to a pie or brownies, or the ideal base of a thick milkshake. But when you're trying to watch your sugar intake, you might want to turn to no- or low-sugar vanilla varieties, which are sold by many popular ice cream brands so you never feel like you're missing out.

Of all the no-sugar-added vanilla ice creams we ranked, Walmart's Great Value Low Fat Homestyle Vanilla Flavored Ice Cream won out. According to our reviewer, this ice cream most closely resembled regular options in terms of flavor and texture. She said the vanilla flavor was strong and consistent, and the sucralose sweetener is well-balanced — so much so you wouldn't guess it's sugar-free in a blind taste test. It's a bit more velvety and rich compared to other brands reviewed, including Kroger's, likely due to the inclusion of rich buttermilk in the recipe. The only downside? It contains bioengineered ingredients and artificial flavoring. Still, overall, it's the clear winner.

This ice cream is also cheaper than most other brands, especially Breyer's No Sugar Added Vanilla Ice Cream and Edy's No Sugar Added Slow Churned Vanilla Ice Cream. While Walmart's version is $2.97 per carton, Breyer's is $4.67, and Edy's is $5.38 on Walmart's website. Prices may vary based on store and location, but generally, it's a pretty sweet deal. (Pun intended).