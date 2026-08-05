Costco's $20 Cast Iron Find Is Worth Grabbing In August 2026

A Costco membership is the gift that keeps on giving, especially when it comes to snagging limited-time deals. In addition to extraordinary bulk food deals and high-quality private-label products, the retail giant often offers coveted kitchen items at exceptional prices. The latest is the Smith & Clark Ironworks by Tabletops United 15-inch cast iron skillet, retailing for just $19.99. Finding quality cast iron under $20 has become increasingly rare, which makes this oversized skillet one of the best new Costco products to buy this August.

Those 15 inches make it a workhorse in the kitchen, with the generous cooking space large enough to sear several steaks at once or roast an entire spatchcocked chicken. Costco describes it as pre-seasoned and ready to go, so you don't have to go to the trouble of seasoning it yourself. Cast iron has been a favorite of home cooks for generations because of its excellent heat retention and distribution, as well as offering a lifetime of use.

Another notable fact about cast iron cookware is that it's compatible with pretty much any cooking surface, from gas, electric, induction, broiler, and even campfires (hello, cowboy-style potatoes). Another design feature pointed out by fans is the addition of a "helper handle" across from the main handle. Fifteen inches of solid iron is no joke, so the second handle makes it easier, and safer, to lift the whole pan when it's loaded with hot food. The skillet also includes pour spouts, which come in handy when you need to drain grease or transfer sauces without making a sloppy mess.

Prices are as of the date of publication and may vary based on region.