One Of Shake Shack's Best Burgers Of 2025 Sadly Isn't Available In 2026

Shake Shack prides itself on crafting delicious burgers and fresh sides, but one of its most successful recent innovations will not be a part of the chain's 2026 lineup. The French Onion Soup Burger — which was introduced during the fall of 2025 as part of a limited-time French onion-based menu – was a big hit, but in 2026 it's nowhere to be seen.

The lineup also included a French Onion 'Shroom Burger and a French Onion Shack Stack. But the French Onion Soup Burger was the clear breakout hit of these three dishes, and was named one of the best fast food items of 2025. Unfortunately, the offering was discontinued once the promotion ran out.

That's a true shame, because the rich flavors of this sandwich definitely won over both food critics and diners; the meatiness of the patties combined well with the layers of sweet caramelized onions and crispy, salty-savory fried onions tossed on top. Gruyère cheese with its extra creamy notes upgrades the typical Shake Shack Cheeseburger, and a pungently herbaceous garlic Parmesan aioli was smeared on the burger's toasted potato bun as a topper. Audiences went wild for the meal, and they're already agitating to bring the sandwich back to the Shack.