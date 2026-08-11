One Of Shake Shack's Best Burgers Of 2025 Sadly Isn't Available In 2026
Shake Shack prides itself on crafting delicious burgers and fresh sides, but one of its most successful recent innovations will not be a part of the chain's 2026 lineup. The French Onion Soup Burger — which was introduced during the fall of 2025 as part of a limited-time French onion-based menu – was a big hit, but in 2026 it's nowhere to be seen.
The lineup also included a French Onion 'Shroom Burger and a French Onion Shack Stack. But the French Onion Soup Burger was the clear breakout hit of these three dishes, and was named one of the best fast food items of 2025. Unfortunately, the offering was discontinued once the promotion ran out.
That's a true shame, because the rich flavors of this sandwich definitely won over both food critics and diners; the meatiness of the patties combined well with the layers of sweet caramelized onions and crispy, salty-savory fried onions tossed on top. Gruyère cheese with its extra creamy notes upgrades the typical Shake Shack Cheeseburger, and a pungently herbaceous garlic Parmesan aioli was smeared on the burger's toasted potato bun as a topper. Audiences went wild for the meal, and they're already agitating to bring the sandwich back to the Shack.
Shake Shack Customers want the French Onion Soup burger back
In case you're curious how big of a deal the French Onion Soup Burger was to Shake Shack fans, there's a change.org petition requesting the franchise bring the meal back that contains 52 signatures as of this writing. Even when the sandwich was first released, Reddit consumers couldn't help but rave about it. "Fried + caramelized onions with a parmesan garlic sauce = a serious flavor bomb. One of the best fast food burgers I've had," said one user. Even those who didn't think the sandwich had much visual appeal agreed they wanted to try it thanks to all of those raves. But there were also some critics. "I found the aoli to basically ruin the burger. Extremely overpowering. Order it without the sauce or it on the side, and this is a near perfect fast food burger," another person wrote.
You can experiment with your own Decadent French Onion Burger recipe while waiting to see if Shake Shack ever brings the sandwich back. Otherwise, keep your fingers crossed that the chain hears the people singing and conjures up a whole new round of oniony goodness.