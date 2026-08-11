Burger King's Bacon King Vs Bacon Double Cheeseburger: What's The Actual Difference?
Burger King may be famously known for the staggeringly customizable Whopper, but a glance at the chain's menu reveals a love of burgers with bacon. Nearly a half dozen options currently feature the topping, including the Bacon King and Bacon Double Cheeseburger, which have been offered since 2016 and 1982, respectively. The two sandwiches may seem identical, but their slight differences in preparation offer two unique tastes for customers looking for a flame-grilled bacon/beef burger combo.
The two sandwiches are bacon cheeseburgers at heart, each featuring two flame-grilled patties topped with cheese, crispy bacon, and ketchup. But the similarities end there, and each takes its own unique turn. The Bacon Double Cheeseburger features two junior-sized patties (¼-pound of beef total), cheese, bacon, pickles, mustard, and ketchup on a sesame seed bun. By comparison, the Bacon King features two ¼-pound beef patties topped with cheese, bacon, ketchup, and mayo on a sesame seed bun.
Depending on your preference, the Bacon King can almost be viewed as an enhanced but simpler version of the Bacon Double Cheeseburger. Notably, the former uses heftier ¼-pound patties, while the former uses junior-sized patties. The Bacon King also uses six slices of bacon compared to just two for the double cheeseburger. Overall, the Bacon King has more meat, but it also comes with fewer ingredients, highlighting its place as a hearty menu offering.
A hearty hit among BK fans
While the Bacon King was introduced in response to Wendy's Baconator sandwich, it seems to have gained its fair share of followers in just a decade. Redditors have called it a better sandwich than its competitor and a rare fast food burger that keeps you full. Others have noted how it's quickly become their go-to Burger King meal and one that's worth spending money on.
We found that to be the case too. A Tasting Table writer tried 10 of Burger King's burgers and ranked the Bacon King as the second-best burger on the list. For those looking to indulge in a big burger with lots of flavor, this was one of their favorites. The writer found it to be creamy, salty, and smoky — so good that it was almost their first choice. The Bacon King was also lauded by another Tasting Table writer in a ranking of fast food cheeseburgers for its rich, smoky flavor — not to mention its generous portion of bacon.
For hungry Burger King diners, the biggest difference between the Bacon King and the Bacon Double Cheeseburger may come down to value and appetite. The double cheeseburger features all the trappings of a classic fast food burger and may work well as a snack on the go. But for those looking to sit down and to sink their teeth into a hefty, meaty burger, the Bacon King may just be the savory, bacon-y indulgence you're looking for.