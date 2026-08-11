Burger King's Bacon King Vs Bacon Double Cheeseburger: What's The Actual Difference?

Burger King may be famously known for the staggeringly customizable Whopper, but a glance at the chain's menu reveals a love of burgers with bacon. Nearly a half dozen options currently feature the topping, including the Bacon King and Bacon Double Cheeseburger, which have been offered since 2016 and 1982, respectively. The two sandwiches may seem identical, but their slight differences in preparation offer two unique tastes for customers looking for a flame-grilled bacon/beef burger combo.

The two sandwiches are bacon cheeseburgers at heart, each featuring two flame-grilled patties topped with cheese, crispy bacon, and ketchup. But the similarities end there, and each takes its own unique turn. The Bacon Double Cheeseburger features two junior-sized patties (¼-pound of beef total), cheese, bacon, pickles, mustard, and ketchup on a sesame seed bun. By comparison, the Bacon King features two ¼-pound beef patties topped with cheese, bacon, ketchup, and mayo on a sesame seed bun.

Depending on your preference, the Bacon King can almost be viewed as an enhanced but simpler version of the Bacon Double Cheeseburger. Notably, the former uses heftier ¼-pound patties, while the former uses junior-sized patties. The Bacon King also uses six slices of bacon compared to just two for the double cheeseburger. Overall, the Bacon King has more meat, but it also comes with fewer ingredients, highlighting its place as a hearty menu offering.