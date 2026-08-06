Quote Of The Day By Chef David Lebovitz: 'That's Also When I Learned — The Hard Way — The Difference Between...'

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Pastry chef and author David Lebovitz grew up in Connecticut in the early 1960s, later working in restaurants in upstate New York as a teenager. After college, Lebovitz backpacked around Europe, as many recent graduates do, where a chance meeting with a woman from San Francisco led him to move to the Bay Area where he began working in restaurants behind the pass. After learning the culinary ropes at a San Francisco institution, Zuni Café, he eventually got a job at his dream restaurant, world-renowned Chez Panisse, the restaurant that defined California cuisine, in Berkeley, CA, where he spent a staggering 13 years as a pastry chef.

Chef Alice Water encouraged him to write a cookbook, so in 1999 he wrote "Room For Dessert" alongside launching his own website, which he has since grown into a highly influential blog and newsletter with a massive following. Lebovitz sought out a more formal chocolate education, attending Ecole Lenôtre in France and Callebaut Academy in Belgium, as well as the Valrhona Ecole du Grand Chocolat. Belgium is known for its chocolate, and Valrhona is a premium French chocolate brand, so it's no wonder Lebovitz is such an authority on his passion, chocolate.

Lebovitz moved to Paris in 2004, and his website includes many of his French recipes and favorite restaurants in the city, as well as in-depth, realistic insights into life in Paris. These include discussion of his Parisian breakfast routine and the joys and difficulties of moving and living abroad. Since moving to Paris, Lebovitz has published eight more cookbooks and has been featured in a vast array of food and lifestyle publications, including Bon Appétit, Condé Nast Traveler, and The New York Times. In 2019, Lebovitz won SAVEUR's Blog of the Decade award.