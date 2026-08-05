Stetson's New Bourbon Doesn't Reinvent The Wheel, But It's A Solid Sipper
You likely know the company for its iconic hats, but Western wear brand Stetson is dipping its toes into the world of spirits. The company just released a new whiskey, and I was among the first to taste it.
This isn't Stetson's first foray into the industry; the brand released a whiskey back in 2012 before taking a break and focusing on other projects. It picked back up the mantle in 2023, spending three years searching for the right blender. Stetson found that in Dan Callaway, who helped the company craft its new whiskey from barrels produced by Green River Distilling Company and Bardstown Bourbon Company. The result is an affordable, approachable bourbon that will make a decent addition to any whiskey drinker's collection.
How much will Stetson Bourbon cost, and where can I buy it?
Stetson Bourbon is priced at a reasonable $75 per bottle. For now, it's only available online (shipping to 38 states) and in Texas. The company plans to slowly roll it out to the rest of the country, assuring me this won't be one of those impossible-to-get unicorn bottles.
Stetson is taking its bourbon journey slow and steady, giving this rebirth the time and attention it deserves. Though the brand isn't rushing anything along, there are tentative plans on the horizon for more expressions. This first iteration of Stetson Bourbon isn't expected to be a one-off like the 2012 bottle.
Stetson wanted to create a whiskey you can drink neat, on the rocks, or in a cocktail
Stetson Bourbon is a blended whiskey, averaging seven years in age. The barrels are not rotated or temperature controlled. Instead, the master distiller selects barrels from throughout the storeroom to blend together, creating a harmonious mix. Barrels are made from American oak and charred between a three and four.
With this high-rye, 100-proof bourbon, Stetson set out to create something that could be sipped neat, on the rocks, or mixed into a cocktail. That's easier said than done, but the brand nailed it with this mild — yet flavorful — liquor.
Get to the good stuff, how does Stetson Bourbon taste?
Stetson Bourbon is an approachable whiskey. It's light, but not in a bad way, making it very drinkable. From novices to true bourbon enthusiasts, everyone will find something to like about this bottle.
The color of Stetson Bourbon is a deep amber/honey. The aroma strongly features vanilla bean and chewy caramel, with some oaky notes slipping in. The flavor is very subtle, with a light but notable oak taste and hints of baking spices. There is a slight burn at the end that lingers, but it's not overwhelming or off-putting. There is a lovely spice aftertaste that coats your tongue long after you've taken your last sip.
Should I buy Stetson Bourbon?
For me, Stetson Bourbon is a win. It's not the boldest or most memorable whiskey available, but at $75 per bottle, you're getting a more premium experience than cheaper stuff you might turn to for mixing and sipping. This is perfect for those just starting their whiskey journey or people who like to drink and share their liquor, not just admire it on a shelf.
I would confidently give this neat to someone who isn't sure if they like whiskey, as there isn't much to dislike about the blend. Stetson Bourbon goes down easy, doesn't burn too hard, and gives you a palatable whiskey without breaking the bank.