Stetson's New Bourbon Doesn't Reinvent The Wheel, But It's A Solid Sipper

You likely know the company for its iconic hats, but Western wear brand Stetson is dipping its toes into the world of spirits. The company just released a new whiskey, and I was among the first to taste it.

This isn't Stetson's first foray into the industry; the brand released a whiskey back in 2012 before taking a break and focusing on other projects. It picked back up the mantle in 2023, spending three years searching for the right blender. Stetson found that in Dan Callaway, who helped the company craft its new whiskey from barrels produced by Green River Distilling Company and Bardstown Bourbon Company. The result is an affordable, approachable bourbon that will make a decent addition to any whiskey drinker's collection.