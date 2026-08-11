One Of The Best New Value Menus Of 2026 Comes From This Otherwise Pricey Chain

Panera used to be shorthand for high quality, fresh sandwiches, soups and baked treats. While some consumers claim that nowadays dining at the once-upscale chain now feels like eating at a fast food restaurant, it's doing what it can to draw hungry consumers in in spite of what some customers are calling all-time high pricing. Perhaps in response to that outcry, Panera is offering up something that's timeless — value. Its $4.99 Mix & Match Menu deal is giving other sandwich shops a run for their money by offering up hard-to-beat prices and belly-filling meals that will make noshers sit up and pay attention, making it one of the best new fast food deals of 2026.

The Mix & Match deal invites customers to choose as few as two and as many as 10 menu items for only $4.99 each. Options include four half-sandwiches, a salad stuffer, three half-salads, and one of three different cups of soup. You can choose to place multiple orders of the same item at once, or enjoy a varied smorgasbord of different items — and each of them will set you back less than five bucks (before taxes, of course).