One Of The Best New Value Menus Of 2026 Comes From This Otherwise Pricey Chain
Panera used to be shorthand for high quality, fresh sandwiches, soups and baked treats. While some consumers claim that nowadays dining at the once-upscale chain now feels like eating at a fast food restaurant, it's doing what it can to draw hungry consumers in in spite of what some customers are calling all-time high pricing. Perhaps in response to that outcry, Panera is offering up something that's timeless — value. Its $4.99 Mix & Match Menu deal is giving other sandwich shops a run for their money by offering up hard-to-beat prices and belly-filling meals that will make noshers sit up and pay attention, making it one of the best new fast food deals of 2026.
The Mix & Match deal invites customers to choose as few as two and as many as 10 menu items for only $4.99 each. Options include four half-sandwiches, a salad stuffer, three half-salads, and one of three different cups of soup. You can choose to place multiple orders of the same item at once, or enjoy a varied smorgasbord of different items — and each of them will set you back less than five bucks (before taxes, of course).
The items up for grabs in Panera's mix-and-match deal emphasize freshness and flavor
The various items offered up in the Mix & Match deal definitely emphasize Panera's commitment to creating fresh-tasting bites. The half-sandwiches offered are the Toasted Italiano, which combines ham, cheese, soppressata and fresh vegetables with a Greek dressing toping and a garlic aioli drizzle; the Toasted Caprese Focaccia, with its fresh mozzarella, basil and pesto spread; the Bacon Turkey Bravo, a take on a club sandwich, with its bacon, turkey and fresh vegetable combination tossed with the chain's Bravo sauce; and the Cranberry Walnut Chicken Salad Sandwich, which adds greens and is served on sourdough bread. The only Sandwich Stuffer available combines the chain's Caesar salad with chicken and dressing.
The three salads offered are the Farmhouse Crunch — which combines nuts, fresh greens and vegetables with a creamy dressing; the Fuji Apple Chicken Salad, which has walnuts, onions, greens and those aforementioned ingredients with a white balsamic vinegar on the side; and the classic Caesar salad. The soups are all familiar favorites as well — Creamy Tomato Soup, Homestyle Chicken Noodle Soup, and one of the best fast food soups, Bistro French Onion Soup.
As with any Panera sandwich, soup or salad order, you can customize what goes into your individual portion, omitting certain ingredients, adding extra in for a small fee, or putting them on the side. And you naturally can't add anything to the meal from outside of this limited menu without paying an increased fee. But the Mix & Match deal can definitely be a worthwhile, budget-conscious treat.