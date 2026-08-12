The 2 Whiskey Cocktails Everyone Enjoyed In The 1960s Have Never Gone Out Of Style
While drinking trends come and go, two whiskey cocktails — the old fashioned and the whiskey sour — have stood the test of time, enjoying a surge in popularity in the '60s and a revival that keeps them relevant today. These two cocktails are classics with good reason. They have survived Prohibition, two World Wars, the rise of tiki culture, and the latest maximalist cocktail trends that embrace a culture of excess.
When Prohibition halted the growing cocktail culture in the U.S., social drinking went underground as speakeasies emerged. These secret establishments continued serving whiskey cocktails, albeit to mask the lower quality of the available spirits. By the 1950s, after society began to recover from World War II, cocktail culture re-emerged. However, since good quality ingredients were still difficult to source, cocktails remained simple and easy to make.
That's why the old fashioned and the whiskey sour not only prevailed — they reigned during the 1960s cocktail revival. They were the go-to choice at swanky Rat Pack-style hotel bars and elaborate house parties where everyone drank, smoked, and ate questionable appetizers (hello, cheese balls and Jell-O molds). Boozy, balanced, and ready in minutes without much fuss, the old fashioned and the whiskey sour should be in everyone's cocktail recipe repertoire.
The whiskey sour
A combination of whiskey, lemon, and sugar syrup, a whiskey sour is delicious and refreshing. The first published recipe for the cocktail is credited to "The Bartender's Guide," a book from 1862. However, the sour cocktail category goes back even further, to the era when the British Navy would issue rations of rum to sailors on long voyages. To diffuse the intoxicating effects of the spirit they diluted it with water, adding lime juice to prevent scurvy.
While the recipe is straightforward, there are tips you need to make a better whiskey sour. Use bourbon, which adds a bit of sweetness to balance the lemon. You don't need an expensive bottle, but don't go to the bottom shelf, either. A good quality whiskey will add depth under the acidity. Some recipes call for an egg white — or aquafaba for a vegan version — to make the drink silky and add a layer of foam on top. However, others argue that these ingredients are not in an original whiskey sour, and the cocktail is perfect with or without the egg white. If you add it, shake the cocktail "dry" first, meaning without ice, to make the froth happen.
The old fashioned
The earliest definition of a cocktail, which dates back to 1806, describes it as a mixture of spirit, sugar, water, and bitters — a description that pretty much stands today as far as classic cocktails go. This winning combination of ingredients pretty much sums up an old fashioned, which is as popular today as it was in the past, even inspiring a few variations. In fact, the old fashioned is considered the first cocktail as we now know them. The simple mix of bourbon, sugar, and bitters dates back to the early 1800s, when customers requested their drinks to be made in the old-fashioned style.
The old fashioned may seem an easy cocktail to make, but it's because of its simplicity that things can get complicated — flaws in the whiskey or in the technique might show. Following some tried-and-true mixologist techniques, you can make a perfect old fashioned every time. For the best results, spend a little more on the bourbon you use. Think of the one you'd like to drink on its own without breaking the bank. And splurge for the fancy maraschino cherries, too, going for the Luxardo brand if you can. They are definitely worth it.