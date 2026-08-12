The 2 Whiskey Cocktails Everyone Enjoyed In The 1960s Have Never Gone Out Of Style

While drinking trends come and go, two whiskey cocktails — the old fashioned and the whiskey sour — have stood the test of time, enjoying a surge in popularity in the '60s and a revival that keeps them relevant today. These two cocktails are classics with good reason. They have survived Prohibition, two World Wars, the rise of tiki culture, and the latest maximalist cocktail trends that embrace a culture of excess.

When Prohibition halted the growing cocktail culture in the U.S., social drinking went underground as speakeasies emerged. These secret establishments continued serving whiskey cocktails, albeit to mask the lower quality of the available spirits. By the 1950s, after society began to recover from World War II, cocktail culture re-emerged. However, since good quality ingredients were still difficult to source, cocktails remained simple and easy to make.

That's why the old fashioned and the whiskey sour not only prevailed — they reigned during the 1960s cocktail revival. They were the go-to choice at swanky Rat Pack-style hotel bars and elaborate house parties where everyone drank, smoked, and ate questionable appetizers (hello, cheese balls and Jell-O molds). Boozy, balanced, and ready in minutes without much fuss, the old fashioned and the whiskey sour should be in everyone's cocktail recipe repertoire.