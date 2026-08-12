Among Major Steakhouse Chains, This One Has The Absolute Cheapest New York Strip Steak

If there is a perfect test to evaluate a steakhouse chain, it's by considering the price and quality of its New York strip steak. Cut from the short loin area of the cow, a New York strip hits the perfect middle ground for both its taste and its price point. It has a good amount of marbling, although not as much as richer cuts like a ribeye, and it's decently tender, but still has some chew. On a steakhouse chain menu it's almost always going to fall in the middle of the price range among the different cuts of steak, being more expensive than a sirloin, yet cheaper than a ribeye or filet. So if you want to measure a steakhouse chain's overall affordability, check the New York strip, and you'll find that of the major chains, Texas Roadhouse has the cheapest one.

To check this we considered four major chains: Texas Roadhouse, LongHorn, Outback, and Logan's Roadhouse. These are the only four steakhouses with more than 100 locations nationwide, except for Ruth's Chris, which is far more expensive than the other options. At each chain we checked the price of the New York strip listed at multiple locations across several states with middle-of-the-road restaurant prices, and took an average. Unsurprisingly given its wallet-friendly reputation, Texas Roadhouse came out on top, although it was pretty close. We found the chain's average New York strip meal price (for a 12-ounce steak) to be $26.66. That was nearly two dollars cheaper than the second best steakhouse option. All chains considered also offered similar meals with two sides included in the price, so they were comparable choices for cost.