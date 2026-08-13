This Chain's Pepperoni Pizza Outshines Papa Johns And Pizza Hut With Better Sauce And Consistency

Pepperoni and cheese are as classic a duo for pizza as peanut butter and jelly are to a sandwich. As the most popular pizza topping in the U.S., you can bet that every pizza outlet has multiple pepperoni pizzas cooking in their ovens at any given time. So we tasted pepperoni pizzas from 6 different chains to find the best one. And Domino's was one of our favorite pepperoni pizzas, beating popular competitors like Papa Johns and Pizza Hut.

In contrast to the dense doughy consistencies of both Papa Johns with its extra layer of congealed cheese, and the ultra-thick personal-pan crust from Pizza Hut, Domino's had a light and fluffy crust with plenty of giant air bubbles. We especially liked the unique garlic salt seasoning that makes the flavor stand out compared to all competitor pizzas. The ratio of sauce, cheese, and pepperoni pieces was also immaculate with every slice of Domino's, and we could taste every element perfectly. The sauce was slightly sweet, well-seasoned and generously slathered over the crust to stand up to the richness of the cheese and greasiness of the pepperoni cups. Pizza Hut and Papa Johns both had imperceptibly thin layers of sauce that we couldn't taste at all. Lastly, the pepperoni on Domino's pizza was the perfect texture, with crispy edges curled up into flavorful cups and just the right balance of salt and savoriness. In a ranking of fast-food pizza chains in general, Domino's may be on the same playing field as Papa Johns and Pizza Hut in terms of menus and pricing, but its pepperoni pizza hits it out of the park.