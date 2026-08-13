Give Your Tomato Sandwich A Protein Boost With An Ingredient Already In Your Fridge

Tomato sandwiches are a benchmark of the South, but they've quickly become a national sensation. While the Southern tomato sandwich is a simple art form that marries tomatoes with Duke's classic mayonnaise, salt, and pepper, there is one easy addition that packs a serious protein boost. Cottage cheese is the secret weapon your tomato sandwich needs to take it from a snack to a bonafide meal. A half cup of cottage cheese has 11 grams of protein, not to mention a creamy, cheesy, tangy, and rich flavor profile that'll pair beautifully with a sweet and savory tomato.

You can go about adding cottage cheese to your tomato sandwich in a couple of ways. The easiest way would be to use cottage cheese directly out of the carton, slathering it over a slice of bread before adding the tomato. You can also spread the cottage cheese over the tomato slices and heat the whole sandwich under a broiler. This will bring out the umami richness of the tomato and melt the cheese into a creamier layer. At the same time, the toasted bread will bring a nice textural contrast to the soft sandwich fillings.

Lastly, if the lumpy texture of cottage cheese is off-putting, you can blend cottage cheese with seasonings into a smooth, ricotta-like texture before spreading it into your tomato sandwich. Blending the cottage cheese gives you the opportunity to build a more complex flavor profile with spices, aromatics, and other condiments or sauces. However, you can always sprinkle seasonings directly over plain cottage cheese while you assemble your sandwich.