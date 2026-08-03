I Tried The New Viral All-You-Can-Eat Italian Omakase In LA — But Did I Get My Fill?

We're bombarded with new viral food trends every day — but how many of them are actually something special? In our ongoing "Viral Verdict" series, we send intrepid food journalists to seek out and try the latest edible online sensations, and determine if it's worth braving long lines to get your hands on them.

The latest viral tasting menu in Los Angeles is served out of a sandwich counter. Vesti is a counter at Maydan Market that normally serves sandwiches and pizzas with freshly baked focaccia. It was started by chefs Adam Gertler and Shane Lyons, who met while competing in Season 4 of "The Next Food Network Star."

Recently, Vesti launched the Eating Menu. It's basically a tasting menu: The chefs prepare whatever dishes they want to serve, but the dishes change all the time. These dishes may include variations on Vesti's regular menu, like the sandwiches and pizzas, but also anything from salmon to Australian wagyu.

The Eating Menu is offered at 4 p.m., 6 p.m., and 8 p.m. on Tuesday through Sunday, and reservations can be made here. The experience costs $70, and weekend seatings have been selling out since it's gone viral. I recently went and tried the experience myself to see if it's worth the hype.